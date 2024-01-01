Inbenta

Inbenta

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： inbenta.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Inbenta」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Inbenta is a conversational AI platform that helps companies improve customer experience and reduce costs through intelligent automation. Use Cases: Customer Service, IT Helpdesk, Marketing & Sales, HR, Digital Transformation. Products: Chatbot, Search, Benti (case management/ticketing), Knowledge, Digital Instructor (interactive product demos). Technology: Proprietary AI, AI Platform, Generative AI Integration. Competitive Advantage: Inbenta's conversational AI has been trained on billions of customer interactions over a decade, across industries, making it proven to improve customer experience. Customers & Industries: Inbenta serves over 1,000 companies globally across industries like banking, travel, government, e-commerce, technology, healthcare, insurance, utilities, and telecommunications.
目錄:
Productivity
聊天機器人軟體

網站： inbenta.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Inbenta 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

您可能也會喜歡

Deskpro

Deskpro

deskpro.com

Pypestream

Pypestream

pypestream.com

Userbot

Userbot

userbot.ai

Curious Thing

Curious Thing

curiousthing.io

InteliWise

InteliWise

inteliwise.com

Anyword

Anyword

anyword.com

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield

dynamicyield.com

Demoboost

Demoboost

demoboost.com

arabot

arabot

arabot.io

探索

產品

下載

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策