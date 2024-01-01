替代項 - Hoppier
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso 是領先的發送平台，為企業提供在整個買家旅程中與客戶互動的新方式，幫助企業脫穎而出。
Wellable
wellable.co
Wellable 的健康平台幫助組織建立有吸引力的員工健康計劃、提升員工體驗並轉變文化
Tremendous
tremendous.com
大規模在國際範圍內發送數位支付。即時交付、無憂兌換、數百種獎勵選擇。在我們易於使用的平台上購買、發送、追蹤、管理和品牌化您的付款。
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot 是銷售支援領導者的領先遊戲化和創新平台。輕鬆管理數百萬美元的預算，在幾秒鐘內發送數千份獎勵，並為您的團隊提供最好的禮物，即選擇獎品的權力。透過內部行銷活動追蹤參與度並掌控您的銷售支援計畫。無論您需要吸引註意力的鉤子還是激勵行動的胡蘿蔔，Incentivepilot 都能滿足您的需求。
&Open
andopen.co
為關心的公司提供更好的禮物。培養銷售、行銷、人力資源和客戶體驗團隊之間的關係並建立忠誠度。
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy 是一個一體化的企業禮品平台，利用體驗和快樂的力量將世界各地的人們聯繫起來。
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash 是為您的員工、合作夥伴或使用者發送、管理和接收禮品卡的最簡單方法。透過我們簡單的電子禮品卡、數位錢包、平台和 API 選項，沒有比這更簡單的方法可以讓您的用戶滿意！
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
透過行動獎勵銷售更多高利潤服務。 RepeatMD 透過忠誠度計畫和病患融資幫助醫療水療中心和美容提供者留住客戶。
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify 是一家領先的數位禮品卡網站，成立於 2018 年 7 月。我們專注於為客戶提供來自頂級國內品牌的各種數位禮品卡，包括 Google Play、iTunes、星巴克、Nordstrom 等。在 Prepaidify，我們致力於為消費者和企業提供無縫、無憂的購買體驗。我們的禮品卡有多種面額，可以透過電子郵件以數位方式交付，為我們的客戶提供無與倫比的便利和價值。在 Prepaidify，我們的使命是透過將加密貨幣和零售世界結合起來，徹底改變零售業。我們相信未來加密貨幣將被廣泛接受為主要貨幣形式，並且我們致力於使這一願景成為每個人的現實。我們的目標是使用戶能夠使用現有的禮品卡基礎...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
Loop & Tie 禮品管理平台幫助企業向世界各地的受眾發送可持續的個人化禮品。大規模生產對環境和世界都有害。 Loop & Tie 市場上的每件禮物都來自小型或少數族裔企業，或致力於對環境永續性產生積極影響的公司。作為第一個（也是唯一一個！）碳再生禮品平台，我們也在盡自己的一份力量。每寄出一份禮物，您都會透過我們的土地恢復和再生農業措施產生淨正面的碳影響。
Huggg
huggg.me
透過有形的感謝來獎勵日常貢獻，提高員工和客戶的滿意度、參與度和留任率
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
及時行樂。強大的激勵。由簡單、快速、可自訂的虛擬解決方案提供支援的市場研究和獎勵計劃的預付費獎勵。
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft 是亞馬遜、星巴克和 iTunes 等零售商在線購買和發送禮品卡的最佳方式。使用 Gyft 行動應用程式來平衡支票禮品卡。
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray 是一種 GaaS（禮品即服務）。我們為私人和公共客戶提供獨特的 SaaS 解決方案 - 透過獨特的技術平台按需訂購和即時發行 100 多個國家/地區的 5000 多張禮品卡，包括：大量發送 – 無論是世界各地的數位禮品卡還是實體禮品卡 🌍 。 Huuray 客戶甚至可以在平台內輕鬆設計自己的禮品卡範本。 Huuray 成立並總部位於丹麥🇩🇰哥本哈根，並在德國🇩🇪、加拿大🇨🇦和香港🇭🇰設有辦事處代表處 - Huuray 的使命是讓全球私營和公共部門能夠輕鬆使用數位禮品。憑藉超過 10 年的行業經驗以及涵蓋 100 多個國家/地區 5000 多個品牌的豐富禮品卡目錄...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot 是當地最大的社區市場，可買賣和交易新舊家居裝飾、家具、時裝等。加入我們不斷成長的擁有超過 1000 萬經過驗證的用戶的社群！
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu 是唯一為 MSP 構建的結合了 CSAT、NPS、員工認可和遊戲化的平台。追蹤對提高員工敬業度、客戶滿意度和達成更多交易最重要的指標！
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards（以前稱為 Rybbon）是用於發送、追蹤和管理數位獎勵計劃的一體化解決方案。透過 BHN Rewards，可以輕鬆整合來自熱門品牌（包括 Amazon、Visa 和 Mastercard）的自動獎勵，以提高參與度、提高回應率、產生品牌認知度和忠誠度並激勵員工。 BHN Rewards 已被 3,000 多名客戶使用，已向 184 個國家發送了超過 300 萬份獎勵。公司使用BHN Rewards 進行行銷、市場研究和員工獎勵，包括： - 潛在客戶開發活動- 推薦行銷計劃- 基於客戶的行銷(ABM) 關係建立- 客戶宣傳/忠誠度計劃- 線上評論/推薦- 網路研討會和午餐-...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive 是一款一體化激勵履行和獎勵交付平台，為企業提供與員工、合作夥伴和客戶互動的新方式，幫助企業脫穎而出。透過整合電子禮品卡、商品和資金交付的數位交付，公司可以提高現有計劃的有效性並改善關係。 TruCentive 擁有全球超過 88,000 種電子禮品選項、數千種商品選項、透過存款到借記卡、PayPal、Venmo、Visa、MasterCard、AMEX 付款，並與流行的營銷、銷售和人力資源工具集成，是成功的人力資源、需求產生、以客戶為基礎的和客戶體驗計劃。調查|員工激勵 |網路研討會 |評論 |推薦 |測試版計劃 |謝謝你|臨床試驗|貿易展覽|演示 |感言 |會議 |活動...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM 有多種不同的方式購買禮品卡，包括大量購買禮品卡和 API 交付。我們的禮品卡平台提供簡單的帳戶設定和強大的報告，以便您可以優化每次購買。使用 ACH、電匯或信用卡大量購買禮品卡。您可以將個人化禮品卡獎勵和獎勵直接發送到他們的收件匣。即時交付禮品卡以獲得獎勵、激勵和健康！無需最低限度或長期承諾。免費帳戶設定。
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco 透過價值驅動的認可和獎勵來提高生產力、減少支出並建立文化。透過 Awardco 與 Amazon Business 和德勤的獨特合作關係，存取全球最大的獎勵網絡，並為您的員工獎勵獲得稅務合規支援。在一個簡單易用的平台上享受任何類型的美元兌美元識別計劃。
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU 創造卓越的產品體驗，並協助提升您的品牌。我們設計、採購、製造和分銷優質的個人化產品…我們的速度真快。我們很自豪能成為您在歐洲所有客製化贈品需求的首選合作夥伴。我們提供各種高品質產品，我們的網站使您可以輕鬆設計和訂購客製化商品。我們的專家團隊將在整個訂購過程中提供支援和指導，以確保您的客製化贈品正是您想要的。相信我們能夠提升您的品牌並透過我們的產品和服務給人留下持久的印象。
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
企業禮品是一個禮品平台，專為持續的程序化禮品而開發。購買、儲存和設定所有內容一次，然後在幾分鐘內提高參與度。我們的解決方案圍繞著三大支柱組成：確保收件人滿意度的各種產品、實現無縫流程控制的先進技術和自動化，以及隨時準備提供最佳實踐和支援以確保滿足每個客戶需求的專家團隊。
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp 是唯一的端對端 Swag 管理平台。我們相信 swag 非常強大，但使用起來也極為複雜。我們所做的一切都是為了讓贈品的製作和運輸過程盡可能簡單。我們的平台使您能夠一站式管理產品設計、創作、採購、庫存管理、簡化分銷和全球物流。我們強大的功能，例如兌換（精美的禮物體驗）、商店（在我們的平台內建立您自己的精美商店）和整合（根據您的HRIS、CRM 等中的事件觸發贈品分配）為您提供贈品管理所需的一切自動駕駛。我們透過控制自己的技術和營運來垂直營運流程，以便我們能夠提供無與倫比的客戶體驗。前往 swagup.com 了解更多！
Stadium
bystadium.com
體育場使全球團體禮物、獎勵和贈品變得簡單而個性化，無論規模或距離如何。我們讓世界各地的收件人選擇他們想要的內容以及發送地點，消除猜測並最大限度地提高每次交換的影響。無論您是要感謝客戶還是入職員工，Stadium 都是一個一體化平台，讓您的員工無論身在何處都可以參與其中並進行慶祝。請在此處致電，與我們討論如何設定訂單：https://www.bystadium.com/book-a-call/
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency 透過獨特的目錄為世界各地的客戶提供數位獎勵，其中包括 36 個國家的 24 種不同貨幣的頂級品牌、預付和其他類似現金的選項。 NeoCurrency 是一家總部位於美國的獨立供應商，為促銷和忠誠度計劃、市場研究、員工獎勵和銷售獎勵提供數位獎勵和獎品。
O4S
o4s.io
O4S 是一個技術平台，徹底改變了分銷主導型企業與其通路合作夥伴的互動方式。透過尖端的解決方案和數據驅動的方法，O4S 使企業能夠精確定位和激勵高績效通路合作夥伴，從而促進銷售並培養持久的合作夥伴關係。
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode 是一個客戶福利平台，適合希望快速推出高度參與的客戶福利計畫的公司。 Paylode 使公司能夠為其客戶提供全面的福利計劃，其時間和成本僅為內部建置計劃的一小部分。 Paylode 就像有一個完整的合作夥伴團隊在您身邊。我們審核並預先協商來自頂級消費品牌的數千種福利優惠，並提供簡單的無程式碼工具，為公司節省大量時間和管理費用。福利計畫可以提高轉換率、留任率、參與度、滿意度，並最終提高客戶的長期滿意度，同時也為您的企業帶來新的收入來源。了解更多信息，請訪問 https://paylode.com/
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI是一個創新的企業禮品平台。我們利用人工智慧技術實現大量贈送流程自動化，並為每位收件者量身打造每件禮物。以數據驅動的方式透過精心策劃的個人化禮物來表達謝意並吸引您的員工和客戶。
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce 是一個基於人工智慧的禮品平台，可協助企業透過個人化禮品建立關係、加速銷售並提高品牌知名度。行銷、銷售和客戶團隊使用 Alyce 打開新業務之門，並在整個生命週期中培養和獎勵忠誠的客戶。
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard 是適合特殊場合的完美團體卡。 使用包含訊息、GIF、照片和影片的線上群組卡片來慶祝某人！
Giftbit
giftbit.com
購買、發送和追蹤數位禮品卡以用於您的獎勵和激勵計劃。
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
企業的獎勵、激勵、福利和支出基礎設施。 數千家各種規模的企業，從新創公司到大型企業，都使用 Xoxoday 的商業貨幣來發送獎勵、福利、激勵和支付支出。