Developer of user interfaces for Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Hebbia’s Matrix product is a co-pilot for knowledge work used by finance, law, government, and pharmaceutical companies. Matrix accurately tackles the most complex tasks by breaking them down into understandable LLM actions. Users can collaborate with Matrix to extract, structure, and analyze millions of documents at scale, allowing for full workflow automations with LLMs. The platform is securely built to process highly-sensitive files and supports full, end-to-end encryption.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Hebbia 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。