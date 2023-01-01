替代項 - Harviist
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate 將滿足您所有的聯盟行銷和推薦行銷需求。將 Tapfiliate 與 Shopify、WooCommerce 和 30 多個其他整合同步。
Talkable
talkable.com
很棒的推薦行銷計劃 ✅ 適用於線上商店、本地企業和 B2B 服務。增長行銷的客戶忠誠度計劃。易於啟動、測試和優化！獎勵您的客戶！
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
蓬勃發展的品牌是由大使打造的。與 Shopify、Amazon 和 WooCommerce 整合的一體化品牌大使管理軟體。
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
每晚一夜之間發展您的業務。 GrowSurf 是科技新創公司推薦的軟體。我們的客戶看到 300-1000% 的投資回報率 + 9-40% 的月度成長。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
獲得更多評論並建立聲譽的最簡單方法。創造社交媒體熱度，改善您的搜尋引擎優化並贏得更多銷售。
Rewardful
rewardful.com
將您最大的粉絲變成您最好的行銷人員。 Rewardful 是 SaaS 公司透過 Stripe & Paddle 設定聯盟行銷和推薦計畫的簡單方式。只需連接您的帳戶，讓我們為您追蹤推薦、折扣和佣金！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一個電子商務行銷平台，為客戶評論、視覺行銷、忠誠度、推薦和簡訊行銷提供最先進的解決方案。在此詳細了解您的品牌如何透過 Yotpo 推動成長。
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
想像一下您自己的客戶幫助您推動新的銷售！客戶推薦是病毒式行銷和業務蓬勃發展的關鍵。透過 ReferralCandy，將這種令人難以置信的同行影響力帶入您自己的商店。
Smile.io
smile.io
使用世界上最值得信賴的忠誠度應用程式將首次客戶變成永久客戶。 超過 1.25 億購物者透過 Smile 賺取積分。給人們他們所愛的東西。
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
SaaS 的聯盟行銷和推薦追蹤。 在幾分鐘內啟動您自己的聯盟行銷和推薦計劃。與 Stripe、Paddle、Recurly、Braintree、Chargebee 或我們的 API 快速整合。
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
完整的 B2B 入站和出站行銷軟體。確保您的行銷和銷售團隊從網站流量中獲得更多線索，將更多訪客轉化為 MQL，並進行完整的行銷活動。
LinkMink
linkmink.com
增加您的 SaaS 收入 無需伺服器或代碼。使用 Stripe 付款連結的公司可以透過我們的複製貼上整合在 5 分鐘內開始追蹤推薦！
Ambassador
getambassador.com
大使使行銷人員能夠利用口碑的力量來增加客戶、推薦和收入。他們的行銷人員友善軟體簡化了推薦行銷，自動化了註冊、追蹤、獎勵和管理客戶、附屬機構、影響者和合作夥伴的過程。全球的消費品牌和 B2B 公司正在利用大使的開創性軟體快速實施、擴展和優化他們的推薦行銷計劃、合作夥伴和聯盟計劃以及影響者活動。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero 是一款功能強大的聯盟行銷、影響者和推薦行銷軟體，集一體。起價只需 49 美元下午，GrowthHero 隨您擴展！完全靈活的工具助您成功： - 白標合作夥伴門戶，完全自定義，無需代碼- 共享可自定義的跟踪URL 和/或折扣代碼- 通過Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify 應用程序、BigCommerce 應用程序集成- 適合任何業務類型 -市場領先的 API/ Zapier 連接，進一步客製化和自動化 - 卓越的價值。不要為 3 個獨立的合作夥伴軟體平台支付過多費用# 聯盟行銷軟體 - 招募聯盟成員。讓聯盟公司透過 Marketplace Listings ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
帳戶體驗軟體會自動捕獲帳戶回饋（包括非調查數據）並將其實時分發給一線經理，以幫助他們減少客戶流失、推動追加銷售並透過基於推薦人的推薦來完成新業務。
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to enc...
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login...
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be l...
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers arou...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the easiest way to increase your brand's social media traffic. Did you know 52% of consumers trust employees at a company more than the company or brand itself? Get your professionals sharing to LinkedIn in just one click using Clearview Social's software!
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder 是一個端到端的企業創作者管理平台，適用於希望將大使、影響者和附屬機構集中在一個屋簷下的行銷團隊。 Benefit Cosmetics、Kendra Scott、goPuff 和 Live Nation 等以消費者為中心的品牌都使用 SocialLadder 透過客戶進行行銷，並將其轉化為成長動力，激活社群來創建內容並提高轉換率。 SocialLadder 技術可讓您簡化溝通、分配數位和現實世界的任務、監控參與度，並獎勵幫助推廣您的品牌的成功大使。您的大使是為成功而準備的，同時讓您專注於整體成長策略，而不是花時間管理日常事務。 SocialLadder 擁有您的品牌所需...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo 是一種照片和影片行銷解決方案，可簡化和自動化客戶照片的分發，使旅遊和活動營運商能夠： - 透過照片記憶增強遊客體驗。 - 透過高品質的客戶社交貼文和線上評論鼓勵口碑行銷。 - 確定將為您的企業帶來新預訂的倡導者
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence 是一個客戶語音平台，可自動為 GTM 團隊進行社交證明，在幾分鐘內產生經過驗證的案例研究、推薦和統計資料。透過調查和第三方評論，UserEvidence 不斷捕獲整個客戶旅程中的回饋，並建立一個客戶故事庫來證明您的產品的價值。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai 和 Ramp 等改變遊戲規則的 B2B 公司依靠 UserEvidence 大規模創建真實的客戶故事。
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
行銷就是實驗。數位行銷策略的下一個偉大實驗是利用用戶生成的內容（UGC）來擴大受眾群體、增強受眾參與度並增加收入。 LoudCrowd 會發生這種情況。 LoudCrowd 與全球成長最快的品牌合作，支持用戶生成內容的成長策略。該平台透過衡量 UGC 價值的工具實現以客戶為主導的成長，組織和自動化客戶參與，並為產生有價值的 UGC 的客戶創造獎勵。 LoudCrowd 是一款社交 CRM，可透過社群媒體（歷史上參與人數最多的受眾）與客戶和粉絲直接聯繫，您可以在其中組織社交標籤、建立精選內容庫並細分 UGC 成長計畫。無論是專注於傳播運動、提高客戶忠誠度還是擴大粉絲群，任何組織都有一個 UGC ...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
全球最先進的行銷自動化平台，為您的本地企業提供支援。透過我們的免費試用帳戶獲得更多客戶、最大限度地提高推薦並提高您的客戶保留率。與當地企業主合作，發現大量優質應用程式和預先建置的集成，以進一步提高績效。免費註冊（無需信用卡）。
Roster
getroster.com
每個人都有影響力，最好的品牌使用 Roster 來利用它。借助 Roster，公司可以將熱情的客戶轉變為品牌大使，從而提高社交媒體上的知名度、推動評論等行銷活動並增加收入。 Roster 的綜合工具集可協助公司：(1) 招募、參與和獎勵社群 (2) 提高品牌知名度 (3) 利用使用者產生的內容 (4) 增加口碑收入