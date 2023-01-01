替代項 - GuestTouch
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
成長最快的數位行銷機構白標平台。 CRM、電子郵件、2 向簡訊、漏斗產生器等等！
Podium
podium.com
透過評論、訊息、付款、網路聊天等為您的企業提供不公平的優勢。
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com 是一家丹麥消費者評論網站，於 2007 年在丹麥成立，託管全球企業評論。每月發布近 100 萬條新評論。本網站為企業提供免費增值服務。該公司依靠用戶、軟體和合規團隊來報告和刪除平台上違反 Trustpilot 內容指南的評論。 Trustpilot 在紐約、丹佛、倫敦、哥本哈根、維爾紐斯、柏林和墨爾本設有辦事處，擁有 700 多名員工。有獨立調查表明，Trustpilot 等評論網站可能存在虛假評論。
Kenect
kenect.com
隨時隨地與客戶互動 - 透過手機發送簡訊。將您的銷售線索加倍、產生線上評論、捕獲付款並開始視訊聊天對話，所有這些都透過簡訊進行。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企業軟體隨時隨地在任何裝置上管理客戶：CRM、簡訊和電子郵件行銷、社群媒體、網站等。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
使用 PromoRepublic 的社群媒體管理平台透過內建工具建立和自訂內容，將其安排到多個社群媒體頁面，投放廣告並獲得業務成果。
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself 是一家線上聲譽管理和隱私公司，提供軟體和服務，包括：負面 Google 結果、個人品牌、私人資訊保護、暗網掃描等。
G2
g2.com
根據用戶評級和社交數據比較最佳的商業軟體和服務。針對 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和行銷軟體的評論。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
透過適用於小型企業的 #1 行銷平台® 為您的品牌注入活力。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜尋成功的一體化平台 · 透過 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高聲譽並在本地搜尋中脫穎而出。
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak 透過在簡單的介面中提供可操作的見解，促進了世界上最受歡迎的應用程式和遊戲的成長。 → 免費試用我們！
Text Request
textrequest.com
激發客戶參與度 這個商務訊息平台可讓您直接在電腦上使用辦公室電話號碼發送短信，讓您可以真正得到回复。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家紐約市的科技公司，專注於線上品牌管理領域。它利用基於雲端的應用程式網路、搜尋引擎和其他設施提供品牌更新。該公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 於 2006 年創立。最新數據顯示，2019 年市值超過 20 億美元，2021 財年營收為 3.547 億美元。
Broadly
broadly.com
線上聲譽和客戶體驗軟體可協助您制定線上行銷策略，從而推動客戶推薦、潛在客戶、評論和收入。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌銷售數位解決方案的最簡單方法。 Vendasta 是一個白標平台，專為為中小型企業提供數位解決方案的公司。
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 應用程式審核管理和 ASO 工具。分析回饋、管理評分和回覆評論，增加 App Store、Google Play、Amazon 的自然下載量。
NiceJob
nicejob.com
獲得更多評論並建立聲譽的最簡單方法。創造社交媒體熱度，改善您的搜尋引擎優化並贏得更多銷售。
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
收集評論、故事、社交媒體提要、照片並將其嵌入任何網站的最佳 UGC 平台。自動地！
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一個電子商務行銷平台，為客戶評論、視覺行銷、忠誠度、推薦和簡訊行銷提供最先進的解決方案。在此詳細了解您的品牌如何透過 Yotpo 推動成長。
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby 是一個現代化的、DMS 整合的自動化通訊平台，可以輕鬆地與客戶建立聯繫並轉換為客戶。推動經銷商的服務績效進入快車道。
Rannko
rannko.com
Rannko 是一個 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 用戶友好的聲譽管理平台，可讓行銷人員和企業主透過自動化節省時間。產品包括 ✅ 評論管理、 ✅ 社群媒體、 ✅ PowerListings 等等。立即訂閱 Rannko！ 🤩😎🤩😎
Appbot
appbot.co
應用程式審核和評級工具可提升您的整體客戶體驗。 該平台適合認真對待評論和評級的公司。 Appbot 提供世界一流的評論和評級監控、回覆和分析。
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers 是一家屢獲殊榮的客戶評論軟體公司。獲得更多評論。回應客戶。尋找有關客戶體驗的見解。
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial 是一款社群媒體管理解決方案，適用於擁有多個地點和個人資料的企業。透過一個集中平台管理您的所有發布、廣告、參與、評論和報告 MavSocial 為多地點企業提供了一種獨特的能力，可以快速、輕鬆地創建針對地理定位的 Facebook 廣告。 MavSocial 支援 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter、YouTube、LinkedIn、Google Business Profiles 和 Tumblr。
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn 的銷售點系統和付款處理軟體專為您的工作方式而設計。您將獲得真正關心您的人的 24/7/365 的支持。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource 是呼叫追蹤、潛在客戶管理和業務分析解決方案的行業領導者。最大化您的行銷資金並獲得可衡量的結果。
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 為多地點品牌提供大規模監控、分析和改善客戶體驗所需的在地見解和工具。
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
LocalClarity
localclarity.com
LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...
ConsumerAffairs
consumeraffairs.com
With ConsumerAffairs for Brands, you can take control of the conversation happening about your products and services. Our reputation management platform, allows brands to not only collect consumer reviews in multiple ways but also communicate and resolve consumer concerns, increase star ratings and ...
GatherUp
gatherup.com
GatherUp is the reputation management platform for multi-location businesses and agencies. We turn the customer voice into customer loyalty. GatherUp is one platform that scales all aspects of your reputation management from listening to customers to understanding them to engaging with them so you c...
Rannkly
rannkly.com
Rannkly is an AI-driven platform that handles ONLINE REPUTATION by monitoring, analyzing, and responding to reviews and SOCIAL MEDIA by creating and scheduling interactive posts only at one single dashboard. Its brand-new feature UNIVERSAL QR CODE is an interface that reduces the manual efforts of b...
ReviewInc
reviewinc.com
ReviewInc 是最好的線上聲譽和評論管理軟體，可在單一儀表板中產生評論、監控和管理您的線上商業聲譽，因此您可以更加專注於經營您的業務，同時ReviewInc 優化和提高您的線上聲譽。 ReviewInc 是無可爭議的性價比領導者。此外，我們的軟體還具有世界一流的白標和經銷商合作夥伴計劃。超過 90% 的消費者每天都會閱讀線上評論，這些評論與企業銷售額的增加高度相關。每分鐘發布的評論超過 26,000 條，因此投資 ReviewInc 的線上聲譽管理軟體至關重要。使用 ReviewInc 的評論管理軟體，用正面的評論壓倒您的客戶（和 Google）！在我們的免費諮詢以及您的報告中，您將發現...
EmbedMyReviews
embedmyreviews.com
EmbedMyReviews 是一個一體化線上聲譽管理平台。第一個提供直接 Stripe 整合、一鍵式網站建立器並專注於代理商的平台。如果您正在尋找白標籤，那麼沒有比 EmbedMyReviews 更好的選擇了。等級客製化、功能和價格無與倫比。
ResellerRatings
resellerratings.com
我們將購物者和商家聚集在一起，以改善購買體驗。 ResellerRatings 協助客戶尋找、選擇和宣傳他們喜愛的產品和品牌，同時為組織提供促進發現、增加轉換和建立社會證明的工具。借助 ResellerRatings Reviews Suite，您的品牌可以到達世界上最大的搜尋引擎，並且您的所有 VoC 數據將匯集在一起講述統一的客戶故事。 ResellerRatings 的客戶包括超過 3,500 家公司，這些公司已簡化和改進其評級和評論計劃，使其成為具有競爭力的業務策略，從而產生積極的經濟影響。
TrueReview
truereview.co
增加 Google（或任何其他網站）評論的最有效方法是使用 TrueReview！使用 TrueReview，發送簡訊或電子郵件審閱請求非常簡單，不需要複雜的設定。 TrueReview 會追蹤客戶與評論請求的互動，並發送後續電子郵件以提高參與度並為您帶來更多評論！透過 Zapier 將 TrueReview 與您現有的 CRM 集成，以便在收到付款、完成工作或 CRM 支援的任何其他觸發器時自動向您的客戶發送審核請求，從而更聰明地工作。
Tagsen
tagsen.com
Tagen 提供商業和行銷列印解決方案，Tasen 是印度頂級線上平台，提供名片、橫幅、貼紙、傳單等優質產品。
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
無論您在造訪前對網站安全持謹慎態度，還是尋求加強網路威脅偵測，Urlscore 都能為您提供協助。使用我們的網頁表單或整合我們的 API 對 URL 進行分類並找出潛在風險，確保更安全的瀏覽體驗。
paiza
paiza.jp
為 IT 工程師和程式設計師的綜合求職和學習網站 [paiza]。透過程式設計技能檢定來視覺化您的技能，如果您的技能得到認可，您可能會收到公司的星探，為您換工作帶來優勢。這是一項評估「有技能的人」而不是學術背景或工作經驗的服務。
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite 幫助企業監控、要求和展示他們的線上評論，以幫助增加社會認同並建立與客戶的信任。
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio 是 Sitejabber 背後的技術，是一個品牌提昇平台，使企業能夠利用真實的評論。本公司使用我們全面的、技術支援的聲譽管理工具套件在多個網站和平台上獲取並廣泛發布評論，從而擴大知名度、吸引更多買家並促進業務成長。
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo 透過簡化客戶旅程每一步的體驗，讓小型企業輕鬆發展並保持競爭力。
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
我們幫助人力資源公司最大限度地提高其評論、推薦、聲譽和招聘人員的投資回報率，從而加速其發展。
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
自 2010 年以來，Shopper Approved 已幫助超過 25,000 家線上企業收集的評分和評論比其他任何線上評論平台多出 10 倍。我們也是兩次獲獎的 Inc. 500 強公司、Google 官方評論合作夥伴，並且擁有 A+ BBB 評級。真正讓Shopper Approved 與眾不同的是我們獨特的能力，能夠幫助我們的客戶收集比競爭對手多10 倍的評論，然後在盡可能多的戰略位置展示這些評論，從而提高可見性、可信度、流量和收入。轉換。與其他評論平台不同，我們對評論和其他形式的用戶生成內容（如問答）採取全面、高度策略性的方法，在進行搜尋優化後，我們的客戶能夠將其網站的流量提高多達 ...