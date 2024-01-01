GPayments

gpayments.com

GPayments has established itself as a market leader for over 3 decades, providing AI-Assisted Fraud Prevention solutions. Our utilisation of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) instils confidence in the Fraud Prevention process. We pride ourselves on building and implementing our solutions based on globally recognised standards such as EMVCo, which encompasses 3D Secure authentication, as well as global and local card schemes. Our suite of solutions caters to a diverse range of clients.
目錄:
Finance
支付編排軟體

