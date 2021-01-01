替代項 - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo 是一款業務管理軟體，包括 CRM、電子商務、計費、會計、製造、倉庫、專案管理和庫存管理。社群版本是自由軟體，根據 GNU LGPLv3 許可。還有一個專有的“企業”版本，它具有額外的功能和服務。該框架和核心 ERP 模組的源代碼由總部位於比利時的 Odoo S.A. 策劃。
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo（以前稱為 Sendinblue）可協助您發展業務。透過電子郵件、簡訊、聊天等方式建立客戶關係。在需要時使用您需要的工具。免費試用。
OneSignal
onesignal.com
行動推播通知、網路推播和應用程式內訊息傳遞領域的全球領導者。受到 80 萬企業的信賴，每天發送 50 億則推播通知。
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 為電子郵件行銷軟體、登陸頁面建立器、網路研討會託管等提供線上平台。無需信用卡即可免費試用 30 天！
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自動化您的行銷並將所有交付管道整合到一個平台上：電子郵件、網路推播通知、簡訊、Viber。 © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
立即免費試用 AWeber，獲取所有解決方案來擴大您的電子郵件清單、與您的受眾互動並增加銷售額。無需信用卡。
Sendbird
sendbird.com
讓您的應用程式具有社交性。從 Reddit 到 Paytm 再到 Headspace，每個深受喜愛的應用程式都離不開強大社群的支援。透過將聊天、語音或視訊添加到您的應用程式中，更貼近您的需求。
Courier
courier.com
Courier 是設計和傳遞通知的最聰明方式。設計一次，然後透過一個 API 交付到任何管道 - 電子郵件、Slack、簡訊、推送等。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 觸發電子郵件、推播、簡訊、網路掛鉤等。控制行為數據以個人化客戶溝通並提高參與度。開始免費。
Omnisend
omnisend.com
電子商務電子郵件行銷、自動電子郵件和簡訊 - 切換到 Omnisend 並在不增加工作量的情況下增加您的銷售額。
Braze
braze.com
即時提供相關的個人化客戶體驗。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基於 SaaS 的客戶生命週期管理和行動行銷公司，總部位於加州山景城。該公司成立於 2013 年 5 月，為 8,000 多家公司提供行動應用分析和用戶參與產品，包括索尼、沃達豐、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。該公司得到了紅杉資本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
Sender
sender.net
在您的電子郵件清單和收入之間架起橋樑。 Sender 讓您能夠快速、輕鬆地與客戶保持聯繫並發展您的業務，同時花費更少。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的無程式碼、人工智慧驅動的 CDXP，具有本地建置和整合的超個人化行銷執行管道。
User.com
user.com
User.com 是一款先進的行銷和銷售自動化軟體。我們幫助公司簡化內部流程並更快地發展業務。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成行銷問好。 Contlo 是一個下一代行銷平台，專為人工智慧第一世界而建置。 由您品牌的人工智慧模型和自主人工智慧代理提供支援。
Iterable
iterable.com
與您的客戶建立聯繫，就像您真正了解他們一樣。 Iterable 是一個跨通路行銷平台，可支援統一的客戶體驗，並使您能夠創建、優化和衡量整個客戶旅程中的每一次互動。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Airship
airship.com
透過為企業品牌建立的客戶互動平台，在客戶生命週期的每個階段傳遞有意義的訊息。了解更多。
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly 讓企業可以透過 WhatsApp 輕鬆建立和發送自動化、互動式和個人化的行銷活動。這促進了雙向對話（與簡訊和電子郵件不同），潛在客戶和客戶可以選擇他們的購買旅程，從而提高參與度和轉換率。 Connectly 也將客戶通訊集中在一個統一的收件匣中（跨 WhatsApp、SMS、Facebook Messenger 和 Instagram），使公司能夠細分受眾並根據其智慧報告做出數據驅動的決策。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
Truepush
truepush.com
使用 Truepush 工具發送無限量的免費推播通知並透過推播廣告獲利。 透過我們的推播廣告為您的網站添加額外的收入管道。使用 Truepush 工具吸引用戶，每月最多可節省 1200 美元。
ngrow
ngrow.ai
透過 AI 推播通知提高保留率。唯一的無SDK推播通知智慧平台。
Knock
knock.app
開發人員的通知基礎設施。 Knock 是靈活、可靠的通知基礎架構，專為隨您擴充而建置。
Leanplum
leanplum.com
透過優化的多通路訊息傳遞和活動編排建立持久且有價值的關係，從而最大限度地提高客戶參與度。
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier 用於通知。 Engagespot 協助開發人員使用單一 API 建立多通路產品通知。 透過 Engagespot，您可以： * 在幾分鐘內將電子郵件、應用程式內、簡訊、推播、WhatsApp、Slack 等多種通知管道整合到您的產品中。 * 內建範本編輯器，可跨不同管道管理應用程式的通知內容。 * 統一的日誌記錄和監控，讓您可以完整追蹤不同管道的通知傳遞和效能。 * 強大的通知首選項管理 API 可協助您的用戶從您的應用程式設定他們的通知首選項。 * 通知批次 API 將類似的頻繁通知合併為一個通知，以避免向使用者發送垃圾郵件。 簡而言之，Engagespot 可以幫助您在...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
在您的應用程式內提供下一代客戶體驗。 Atomic.io 是您的應用程式內客戶互動工具，可讓您在最安全的管道（您的應用程式）內快速向客戶發送超個人化、可操作的訊息。 Atomic.io 的閱讀率高達 94%，轉換率比電子郵件高 14 倍，事實證明 Atomic.io 可以提高客戶參與度。我們正在為一些最大的品牌提供應用程式內互動，例如 ANZ、Westpac、Movember、Foodstuff、Fisher Funds、BNZ 和 Kiwi Bank。 Atomic.io 可輕鬆整合到您現有的 Salesforce Marketing Cloud Journey Builder，讓您可以輕鬆...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare 是一個領先的強大客戶參與平台，可幫助品牌（重新）吸引受眾、揭示客戶行為並提高轉換率。一款工具，具有應用程式推播、網路推播、電子郵件、簡訊和行動錢包管道，可提供最具吸引力的訊息和互動。成立於2012年，總部位於荷蘭鹿特丹。 Notificare 已通過 ISO/IEC 27001:2013 認證。自豪地為 Rituals、Hunkemöller、ICI Paris XL、Jumbo 超市和 G-Star 等客戶提供服務。每個超級英雄都需要一個助手。通知網
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain 是一個全端網路和行動行銷平台，幫助行動和網路應用程式在一個平台上獲得更多用戶並提高參與度。 2020 年花費 2000 億美元，只是為了讓你下載應用程序，而其中 75% 的人從來不打開應用程式！ Appgain.io 致力於重新吸引流失的 75% 應用程式用戶。我們的平台將使您能夠： - 透過向用戶發送簡訊、電子郵件、推播通知等，透過全通路與用戶建立聯繫。- 透過向用戶發送視訊和豐富的推播通知，將您的參與率提高10 倍- 透過創建智慧深度，使您的啟動率翻倍連結。 - 透過我們的卸載追蹤和再行銷解決方案重新吸引您流失的用戶。 - 透過多管道的個人化訊息自動回應使用者的行為。即廢棄...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial 是一個真正的行銷平台，使品牌能夠完全自動化其行銷策略並改變其工作方式。 Cordial 採用以客戶為中心的方法進行設計，將先進的數據靈活性與先進的自適應自動化和尖端人工智能相結合，在創紀錄的時間內構思、測試和實施新的營銷策略- 全部在一個平台上完成。我們是一家屢獲殊榮的高成長公司，我們的使命是幫助品牌傳遞更好的訊息。在 Cordial 委託最近進行的一項研究中，Forrester Consulting 發現，轉向 Cordial 行銷平台的品牌在 3 年內獲得的總淨收益為 879 萬美元，投資回報期不到 6 個月。了解更多信息，請訪問 www.cordial.com。
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert 是一個多通路客戶參與平台，支援網路推播通知、Android 和 iOS 應用程式通知以及現場訊息傳遞。 PushAlert 採用一流的架構，透過發送有關更新、促銷、新聞的即時通知來幫助企業與受眾互動，並與目前在場的客戶互動。 PushAlert 提供無縫個人化和深度分析整合、與 Web 和應用程式平台的廣泛相容性以及開放 API，可協助各種規模的企業創建有意義的客戶旅程。想了解更多關於 PushAlert 的資訊嗎？請透過 support@pushalert.co 聯繫我們
cmercury
cmercury.com
cmercury 的人工智慧電子郵件行銷平台具有擴展的全通路行銷功能，可協助您跨電子郵件、行動和網路管道獲取、保留和參與客戶