替代項 - Google Tag Manager

Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界領先的合作夥伴自動化解決方案，發現、管理、保護、優化所有合作夥伴管道，實現真正的指數增長。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io 是與您的團隊建立、共享和同步 UTM 的最佳方式。停止使用混亂的電子表格並在分析中獲得良好的行銷活動數據。
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
分析跨網站和應用程式的客戶旅程。 專注於用戶隱私和資料安全的分析套件 - Google Analytics 的完美替代方案。
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium 是一家總部位於美國的美國公司，於 2008 年在加州聖地牙哥成立，銷售企業標籤管理、API 中心、具有機器學習功能的客戶資料平台以及資料管理產品。
Stape
stape.io
設定伺服器端追蹤可能具有挑戰性。立即開始使用我們全面的服務套件。
TAGLAB
taglab.net
TAGLAB is a specialized limited liability company that provides effective automation solutions to organization's personnel even without coding skills, helping them to govern their martech data & stack setups. TAGLAB is a marketing technology verification and automation suite that helps users audit ...
Monita
getmonita.io
Monita is an enterprise data quality platform making tag monitoring and auditing easy.
Ixkio
ixkio.com
A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC t...
Crownpeak
crownpeak.com
Crownpeak’s AI-led and fully accessible Digital Experience Platform put content and commerce at the forefront of the buyer’s journey. With personalized content at scale, AI-driven commerce search, merch and recommendations, the customer always wins with the best experience possible. Crownpeak enabl...
Commanders Act X
commandersact.com
Commanders Act is a European company that helps digital teams work more efficiently by leveraging data thanks to the various applications of its Customer Data Platform. By optimising data management, Commanders Act increases the implementation speed of campaigns, enhances the user experience, maxim...
Apollo
apolloplatform.com
Apollo 是一款 SaaS 產品，可自動執行分析，使組織能夠提高數位分析投資的投資報酬率。提高實施品質和團隊的吞吐量，以便您可以專注於使用您信任的數據來做出有意義的業務決策。 利用 Apollo 快速輕鬆地遷移到 Google Analytics 4 和 Adobe Experience Platform，或對 Google Analytics 和 Adobe Analytics 實施進行無縫持續管理。 Apollo 透過自動化來提高第一方資料的及時性和準確性： * 分析文件管理（即資料層規格、解決方案設計和測試案例） * 分析標籤管理器配置 * 分析平台配置 * 資料層和標...
AnyTrack
anytrack.io
AnyTrack 是一款功能強大的工具，可立即追蹤任何轉換資料來源並與您喜愛的分析平台（Google Analytics、Facebook Conversion API、Google Ads API 等）同步。透過結合整個行銷生態系統的轉換數據，AnyTrack 為您的廣告像素和 API 提供基本數據，以利用廣告代理商可用的最強大的 AI/ML。
Tag Inspector
taginspector.com
Tag Inspector 是一個標籤審核和監控平台，專為行銷、分析和治理專業人員而設計。如果您管理大型網站或多品牌企業，Tag Inspector 的全面標籤庫和審核功能套件可讓您無比自信地確保您的資料在整個組織中完整、合規且有效率。
StackPile
stackpile.io
Stackpile 可讓您在幾秒鐘內在您的網站上安裝應用程式、標籤和集成，並使用統一的 API 追蹤分析。
DataTrue
datatrue.com
DataTrue 是為追蹤網站活動的標籤提供企業級保證的國際領導者。我們的部署管理、稽核和主動監控可幫助我們的客戶管理他們的標籤操作並驗證他們收集的資料的品質。這為數位業務領導者提供了高品質的資訊和信心，以做出正確的決策。
ObservePoint
observepoint.com
Websites are complex. They are essential to the image and growth of your company, and to the privacy and trust of your customers. But websites have so many dynamic parts and pages that it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of them all the time. ObservePoint’s Web Governance platform automates ...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP 是一個無程式碼客戶資料平台，可協助電子商務、SaaS、B2B 和代理商行銷人員追蹤、識別、細分、同步和分析其客戶資料。此平台可協助行銷人員跨通路編排個人化行銷活動，而無需依賴開發人員。追蹤並合併您想要從網站、應用程式、CRM、電子郵件、服務和線下管道獲取的客戶資料。透過身分解析，您可以跨平台映射匿名使用者及其活動，並獲得 360 度的客戶視圖。創建量身定制的客戶群，以觸發跨渠道的及時訊息。您可以將此客戶資料與您現有的行銷工具（例如 Google Analytics、Google Adwords、Mixpanel、Kissmetrics、Segment、Sale...
Blue Triangle
bluetriangle.com
每個紅燈都不一樣。也不是每一個商業機會。藍色三角為您提供對技術、安全、業務和營銷 KPI 的統一跟踪，例如斷開的鏈接、缺貨、跳出率和退出率等等 - 所有這些都在一個可定制的儀表板中。數位體驗監控只是故事的一部分。想像一下可操作的見解的力量，它告訴您哪些問題正在剝奪您最多的收入，以便您可以在它們影響您的網站之前解決它們。與可觀察性工具或數位體驗管理解決方案不同，藍三角以業務成果開始和結束。首先，量化網站或行動應用程式上的用戶摩擦造成的收入損失。然後，根據業務和客戶體驗影響，優先考慮在哪裡部署有限的時間和資源來解決摩擦點。最後，驗證網站優化工作的實際業務成果以證明投資報酬率。
Tagmate
tagmate.app
使用我們的標籤管理系統設定行銷和分析標籤，準確率 100%。使用 Tagmate 工具執行 GA4 程式碼實施和遷移。
JENTIS
jentis.com
JENTIS 標籤管理器：使用經過驗證的工具，符合 GDPR 的追蹤和 100% 資料質量