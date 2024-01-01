替代項 - Glean
Guru
getguru.com
免費開始使用 Guru，這是一個功能強大的公司 wiki，可以消除聊天噪音，為您提供工作中實際需要的資訊。
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia 是一家美國新創公司，透過 SaaS（軟體即服務）模式提供網路搜尋產品。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
市場情報和搜尋平台 在幾秒鐘而不是幾小時內發現見解 透過在廣泛的內容中輕鬆追蹤公司、主題和行業（已索引、可搜尋且全部集中在一個地方），跟上市場的步伐。
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica 是為收入團隊提供對話式 AI 的領先供應商。使用收入數位助理在整個生命週期中釋放收入。