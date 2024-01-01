Switchbar for macOS & Windows is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

替代項 - Glean

Guru

Guru

getguru.com

免費開始使用 Guru，這是一個功能強大的公司 wiki，可以消除聊天噪音，為您提供工作中實際需要的資訊。

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia 是一家美國新創公司，透過 SaaS（軟體即服務）模式提供網路搜尋產品。

AlphaSense

AlphaSense

alpha-sense.com

市場情報和搜尋平台 在幾秒鐘而不是幾小時內發現見解 透過在廣泛的內容中輕鬆追蹤公司、主題和行業（已索引、可搜尋且全部集中在一個地方），跟上市場的步伐。

Luigi's Box

Luigi's Box

luigisbox.com

Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...

Akooda

Akooda

akooda.co

Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...

Conversica

Conversica

conversica.com

Conversica 是為收入團隊提供對話式 AI 的領先供應商。使用收入數位助理在整個生命週期中釋放收入。

