Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software for IT, customer support, sales, and marketing teams to make them more efficient and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 67,000+ customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, and OfficeMax.

網站： freshworks.com

