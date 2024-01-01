Fresh Factory

Fresh Factory

Fresh Factory 提供超本地化冷鏈配送中心和運輸網絡，並為其配備智慧配送管理系統，使企業能夠更快、更好、更有效率地儲存、分類和包裝並向消費者交付產品。

