Formly is a powerful and free multistep form solution made for Webflow. With just 5 attributes, you can turn any form into a multistep form on Webflow. Features include: * Custom Navigation Buttons * Automatic Progress Nav * Custom Progress Nav * Press Enter to progress * Input Validation * and many more features!

tryformly.com

