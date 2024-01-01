替代項 - Fohr
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界領先的合作夥伴自動化解決方案，發現、管理、保護、優化所有合作夥伴管道，實現真正的指數增長。
LTK
shopltk.com
從您信任的 LTK 影響者那裡購買最新的時尚、家居、美容、健身產品。工作服創意、婚禮賓客禮服、旅行穿搭等等。
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN 是電子商務品牌最好的影響者行銷軟體。我們的人工智慧平台包括超過 3,200 萬影響者套件、活動工作室、報告和分析、支付和產品履行、完整內容媒體庫等。
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
合作夥伴關係管理軟體可擴展任何計劃：聯營公司、經銷商、行銷等。了解 SaaS 公司為何借助 PartnerStack PRM 實現發展。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole 是一家主題標籤分析和社交媒體分析公司，為 Twitter、Instagram 和 Facebook 提供帶有主題標籤追蹤的即時數據。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何幫助公關和行銷團隊監控新聞和社群媒體的媒體報導並增強品牌管理。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
影響者行銷平台 Affable 讓全球品牌、代理商和 D2C 電子商務品牌輕鬆找到影響者、管理活動並衡量投資報酬率！經過驗證的影響者。 100+ 客戶。
Perpetua
perpetua.io
電子商務的成長基礎設施。 與數千家使用 Perpetua 零售媒體執行和智慧軟體的企業一起，在亞馬遜、沃爾瑪、Instacart 和其他市場上實現盈利規模增長。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
優化數位客戶旅程。 Emplifi 的客戶體驗軟體和社群媒體管理軟體的統一平台縮小了 CX 差距。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
一體化解決方案，助力您的影響力行銷。 管理影響者行銷活動的整個生命週期。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr 是數據驅動的影響者行銷的記錄系統，行銷人員用它來投資正確的策略、簡化行銷活動和規模化計劃。
Skeepers
octoly.com
領先的影響者行銷平台 Octoly 透過大規模連結經過審查的微影響者和消費者，幫助品牌提高知名度、建立信任並促進銷售。品牌利用我們精心策劃的社群創建社交媒體貼文和電子商務評論，以換取優質產品。
StarNgage
starngage.com
在 StarNgage，我們相信社群分發的視覺內容是廣告的未來。現在，這種情況正在 Instagram 上發生，我們希望幫助品牌參與這場冒險並在 Instagram 上獲勝。該平台允許品牌衡量他們的 Instagram 行銷努力並吸引有影響力的人來創建內容。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero 是一款功能強大的聯盟行銷、影響者和推薦行銷軟體，集一體。起價只需 49 美元下午，GrowthHero 隨您擴展！完全靈活的工具助您成功： - 白標合作夥伴門戶，完全自定義，無需代碼- 共享可自定義的跟踪URL 和/或折扣代碼- 通過Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify 應用程序、BigCommerce 應用程序集成- 適合任何業務類型 -市場領先的 API/ Zapier 連接，進一步客製化和自動化 - 卓越的價值。不要為 3 個獨立的合作夥伴軟體平台支付過多費用# 聯盟行銷軟體 - 招募聯盟成員。讓聯盟公司透過 Marketplace Listings ...
Influence.co
influence.co
作為創作者所需的一切。 加入第一個為影響者和創作者設計的專業網絡。立即建立您的個人資料，以賺錢、互相學習並透過社群結識新朋友。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 使用者生成內容平台，用於跨不同行銷接觸點建立和發布 UGC 活動。完美的 UGC 平台，可成功提高品牌信任度、知名度、用戶參與度和銷售量。
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
付費主題標籤 - 在一個平台上與創作者進行配對、發起活動並運行創作者白名單。影響者行銷現在安全、簡單、快速。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受眾並獲得更好的行銷結果、社群媒體結果、影響者結果、媒體策略、成長策略或廣告支出回報所需的一切。 將消費者細分和文化洞察置於策略的中心，讓您的團隊能夠以前所未有的方式了解受眾。 了解什麼能激勵您的受眾、感動他們並影響他們。
Upfluence
upfluence.com
透過創作者行銷推動銷售。 影響者行銷、聯盟計劃、創作者管理、用戶生成內容、品牌大使：建立有價值的合作夥伴關係來發展您的業務。
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash 是一個影響者行銷平台，它使用獨特的人工智慧驅動的內容技術來幫助品牌和代理商擴展其創作者計劃。發現真實的創作者、衡量行銷活動的影響力並在一處管理所有數據。 Wild、KoRo 或 Athletic Greens 等快速發展的 DTC，以及沃達豐、Lululemon 或 Kaufland 等大型知名公司都使用 Storyclash 來從影響者行銷中獲得更多收益。
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics 是市場上第一個由人工智慧驅動的品牌績效雲，為 1,200 多家客戶提供將策略與執行聯繫起來所需的軟體和數據。 其品牌績效雲幫助高階主管發起行銷活動、擴大覆蓋範圍、衡量投資報酬率並制定品牌績效基準。隨著樣本管理、活動組織、公關監控以及品牌績效和語音分析工具，Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud 使品牌能夠在一個地方制定成功的行銷策略。
CisionOne
cision.one
塑造您品牌的未來。實時。為了有效駕馭當今的媒體格局，公關和傳播團隊需要一種新型平台- 該平台能夠利用人工智能的力量，提供做出更快、更準確決策所需的實時媒體洞察，並將他們與正確的媒體聯絡人聯繫起來。 CisionOne 是一個將改變公關和傳播團隊工作方式的平台，因此他們可以專注於制定塑造品牌未來的策略。
Later
later.com
Later 是一個社群媒體行銷和商務平台，可協助企業主、創作者、代理商和社群媒體團隊在線上發展其品牌和業務。 Later 透過讓您在一個地方輕鬆管理整個社群媒體策略，幫助您節省時間並發展業務。安排帖子到每個社交平台，獲取主題標籤建議，最佳發帖時間，將您的圖像變成可點擊、可購物的帖子，並在個人簡歷中添加自定義鏈接，等等！
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive 是公關和傳播成功的全球合作夥伴。我們與全球數千家組織合作，了解您面臨的壓力。就像建立強大的品牌和聲譽一樣。成為您組織的眼睛、耳朵和良心。支持最高管理層、更廣泛的業務及其成功。我們將業界領先的數據科學與國際諮詢和一流的公關工作流程工具相結合，為您提供： • 監控 – 識別全球媒體中與您的品牌和聲譽相關的報道和突發新聞 • 衡量 – 即時衡量您的傳播影響、關鍵問題和媒體趨勢• 研究與諮詢– 發現聲譽和傳播成功的驅動因素，並製定更有效的策略和活動• 公關與傳播工具– 管理新聞發布室、活動策劃和媒體關係的完整解決方案我們的技術、見解和專業知識可以幫助您了解您所處的支離破碎、快速發展...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
數以千計的全球領先品牌和零售商信賴 Bazaarvoice 技術、服務和專業知識來增加收入、擴大影響力、獲得可行的見解並培養忠實的擁護者。根據 Forrester Consulting 代表 Bazaarvoice 進行的一項新委託研究，與 Bazaarvoice 合作的企業預計將獲得 400% 的投資回報。該研究採訪了九家不同公司的決策者，這些公司有與 Bazaarvoice 合作的經驗，發現初始投資只需三個月或更短的時間即可收回。了解與 Bazaarvoice 合作對您的業務意味著什麼。請在官方下載部分閱讀下面的完整研究。 Bazaarvoice 廣泛的全球零售、社交和搜尋聯合網路、對產品...