The marketplace for Specialty Pharma Float brings a nurse to your home when you’re sick. If you have a chronic illness, instead of making you come to an overcrowded hospital full of sick people, we bring the best of the hospital to you.

網站： float.health

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Float Health 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。