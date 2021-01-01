替代項 - Endear
Podium
podium.com
透過評論、訊息、付款、網路聊天等為您的企業提供不公平的優勢。
OneSignal
onesignal.com
行動推播通知、網路推播和應用程式內訊息傳遞領域的全球領導者。受到 80 萬企業的信賴，每天發送 50 億則推播通知。
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 為電子郵件行銷軟體、登陸頁面建立器、網路研討會託管等提供線上平台。無需信用卡即可免費試用 30 天！
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自動化您的行銷並將所有交付管道整合到一個平台上：電子郵件、網路推播通知、簡訊、Viber。 © 2021
CallFire
callfire.com
利用虛擬電話號碼、IVR、語音廣播、群發簡訊服務和強力撥號來拓展您的業務。免費試用 CallFire！
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 是排名第一的 QR 碼製作工具。徽標、顏色和設計，以及隱私和數據支持，全部免費。立即下載高品質的列印文件。
Appsflyer
appsflyer.com
使用 AppsFlyer 分析和衡量您的行動行銷活動，獲得有關客戶旅程的寶貴見解，並做出有影響力的決策。
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica |在一個平台上進行應用程式分析和行銷
Branch
branch.io
數位品牌在 Branch 上成長。利用企業級解決方案發展您的業務，該解決方案旨在提高端到端用戶參與度，並提供跨所有裝置、管道和平台的行銷效果的全面衡量。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 觸發電子郵件、推播、簡訊、網路掛鉤等。控制行為數據以個人化客戶溝通並提高參與度。開始免費。
Storyly
storyly.io
下一級行動用戶參與度所缺少的部分。 Storyly 是一個使用者參與平台，可在行動應用程式和網站中嵌入故事（全螢幕、互動式和當今最吸引人的內容格式）。
Braze
braze.com
即時提供相關的個人化客戶體驗。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基於 SaaS 的客戶生命週期管理和行動行銷公司，總部位於加州山景城。該公司成立於 2013 年 5 月，為 8,000 多家公司提供行動應用分析和用戶參與產品，包括索尼、沃達豐、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。該公司得到了紅杉資本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
Sender
sender.net
在您的電子郵件清單和收入之間架起橋樑。 Sender 讓您能夠快速、輕鬆地與客戶保持聯繫並發展您的業務，同時花費更少。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia 是一家線上多通路行銷和訊息軟體供應商，為企業、非營利組織和各類會員組織提供行動行銷、電子郵件行銷、語音廣播、即時通訊和社群媒體行銷工具。Trumpia 排名第 46 位在軟體公司中排名第33 位，在洛杉磯都會區排名第33 位，在加州100 強公司中排名第80 位，在Inc. 5000 家2012 年增長最快公司名單中排名第515 位。2011 年，網站雜誌將Trumpia 評為軟體公司前3 名。「行動服務領域前 50 名推動者和推動者」。Trumpia.com 總部位於加利福尼亞州阿納海姆，由總部位於加利福尼亞州的 DoCircle, Inc. 所有和運營。
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak 交付成果。唯一受到 1,000 多家領先零售商和品牌信賴的整合數位行銷平台，適用於電子郵件、簡訊行銷、身分解析、行為觸發和跨通路編排。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
用於使用者參與的一體化平台，為任何行動或網站平台提供行動原生、全螢幕、沉浸式格式。 StorifyMe 讓客戶能夠創建和發布高度個人化、視覺震撼的互動故事、短片、快照和廣告，以吸引受眾、提高轉換率並增加收入。 StorifyMe Editor 易於使用、直觀，並提供大量免費且可自訂的模板，讓故事創建過程變得更加容易。 StorifyMe 有機會將 StorifyMe Stories 整合到從行動裝置到網路的任何平台，StorifyMe 是一種以人們喜愛的形式進行內容分發的全方位解決方案！
Attentive
attentivemobile.com
用於增加行動用戶並傳遞相關訊息的創新平台。
Iterable
iterable.com
與您的客戶建立聯繫，就像您真正了解他們一樣。 Iterable 是一個跨通路行銷平台，可支援統一的客戶體驗，並使您能夠創建、優化和衡量整個客戶旅程中的每一次互動。
MailUp
mailup.com
MailUp 是完整的電子郵件和 SMS 傳送解決方案，它將強大的電子郵件行銷工具與 SMTP 中繼以及電子商務、CRM 和 CMS 系統的插件結合在一起。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一體化平台如何讓您創建行銷自動化，透過電子郵件、簡訊、社交、推播通知和登陸頁面吸引您的聯絡人。
Appcues
appcues.com
用戶入門只是一個開始。 Appcues 讓產品主導的團隊能夠在沒有開發人員的情況下衡量和提高產品採用率。建立一個免費帳戶即可開始。
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
透過直接發送到客戶手中的動態、高轉換率登陸頁面來增強您的簡訊行銷。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Airship
airship.com
透過為企業品牌建立的客戶互動平台，在客戶生命週期的每個階段傳遞有意義的訊息。了解更多。
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs 是招募人員和銷售人員的領先消費者參與平台，可推動通路創建並提高轉換率。使用者喜歡 TextUs，因為它使他們能夠更有效地與候選人、潛在客戶和客戶溝通。透過更快獲得更多回應、改善銷售週期轉換和候選人進入市場的速度，最大限度地提高工作效率。
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift 協助品牌在每次客戶互動中提供相關、互聯的體驗。其用於智慧客戶參與的Smart Hub 平台為品牌提供了完整的工具包，可在整個全通路旅程中無縫地即時提供1:1 體驗，包括即時數據統一、受眾細分、預測智慧、1: 1 個人化、全通路編排與無與倫比的規模。這個靈活、易於使用的平台可以統一來自任何來源的客戶數據，透過可自訂的人工智慧解鎖智能，並使用智慧決策即時啟動跨接觸點的數據。提供以客戶為中心的體驗、增加收入和推動成果的道路從未如此快速。 Blueshift 的智慧客戶參與平台透過統一、通知和啟動數據，在整個全通路旅程中提供相關的互聯體驗。
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly 讓企業可以透過 WhatsApp 輕鬆建立和發送自動化、互動式和個人化的行銷活動。這促進了雙向對話（與簡訊和電子郵件不同），潛在客戶和客戶可以選擇他們的購買旅程，從而提高參與度和轉換率。 Connectly 也將客戶通訊集中在一個統一的收件匣中（跨 WhatsApp、SMS、Facebook Messenger 和 Instagram），使公司能夠細分受眾並根據其智慧報告做出數據驅動的決策。
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Prokeep 成立於 2016 年，是批發經銷商的領先客戶體驗管理軟體。 Prokeep 透過將溝通轉化為商業來發展關係和業務；透過集中溝通提高銷售額，透過更好的洞察和參與機會改善客戶體驗，並透過系統自動化提高生產力。 Prokeep 被北美超過 1,000 家經銷商使用，實現了超過 1,100 萬次對話和超過 60 億美元的收入。發展您的分銷業務。建立更牢固的客戶關係。提高員工生產力。所有這些都透過 Prokeep 的客戶體驗管理軟體專為經銷商在現代市場中蓬勃發展而建構。 Prokeep：- 由 50 個州、10 個省和 2 個地區的經銷商使用。 - 透過Prokeep 進行超過1100 ...
Patch Customer Retention
patchretention.com
借助世界上第一個使用 RFM 細分的全自動且可自訂的平台，釋放保留行銷的真正力量。憑藉著十多年的專業知識，Patch 開發了一個頂級的客戶保留平台，幫助 Shopify 品牌提高客戶終身價值並保留更多客戶，所有這些都在一個地方完成。 Patch 是世界上第一個具有整合 RFM（新近度、頻率、貨幣）細分功能的保留平台。模型可自動將客戶分為可操作的類別，包括忠誠客戶、風險客戶，甚至流失客戶。它使您能夠為每個客戶創建個人化、自動化的客戶旅程，以最大限度地提高參與度和收入。 Patch 使數據驅動的決策成為可能，而無需數據科學家。此外，我們的全套保留工具包括以下內容： 自動化客戶旅程：根據客戶行為採取...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
Airbridge
airbridge.io
適用於網路和應用程式的通用歸因平台，可衡量跨裝置、身分和平台的真實行銷效果。
Insider
useinsider.com
一個提供個人化、跨通路客戶體驗的平台。 Insider 跨通路連接數據，利用人工智慧預測未來行為，並透過單一平台以最快的速度實現價值個人化體驗。
Leanplum
leanplum.com
透過優化的多通路訊息傳遞和活動編排建立持久且有價值的關係，從而最大限度地提高客戶參與度。
Nurture Boss
nurtureboss.io
Nurture Boss is the first AMN (automated mobile nurturing) tool for multifamily. Powerful integrations with the most widely used multifamily CRM’s and property management software enable their clients to nurture their leads with customized and personalized landing pages. Nurture Boss clients see 3x ...
Notifyre
notifyre.com
Elevate your business communications with Notifyre's secure SMS and fax solutions. Streamline SMS and faxing processes online, via email, app, or effortlessly integrate through our developer-friendly SMS and fax API. We're ISO 27001 certified and fully HIPAA compliant, providing the utmost security ...
Mobile Roadie
mobileroadie.com
Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.
Coupontools
coupontools.com
With mobile coupon software you can create and spread redeemable, trackable and validatable mobile coupons and deals.
Bryj
bryj.ai
Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports ...
Boingnet
boingnet.com
Boingnet is a Direct Marketing Automation platform for direct mail marketers, agencies and printers. Boingnet marketers develop powerful multi-channel with Personalized URLs (pURLs) that track response, personalize web and email channels and integrate with marketing automation and CRM platforms. Our...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Deliver the next generation of customer experience, right inside your app. Atomic.io is your in-app customer engagement tool, allowing you to quickly send hyper-personalised, actionable messages to your customers inside your most secure channel – your app. With a 94% read rate and 14x higher convers...
AppSamurai
appsamurai.com
AppSamurai is an AI-powered One-Stop-Shop User Acquisition platform for advertisers to access premium placements across the globe. We are here to help you achieve your performance goals by reaching out to the right users at the right moment through different campaign types. There are 4 campaign type...
Appnext
appnext.com
Appnext is the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers 6.5B daily app recommendations via 20+ interactions along users’ daily mobile journey. Through its dir...
Upaknee
upaknee.com
Upaknee is a leading provider of email & SMS communications technology. We offer a robust platform, providing organizations with an easy and intuitive toolset as a means of online communication... Show More and engagement with clients, contacts, and supporters. Our specialties include email newslett...
Reteno
reteno.com
Reteno is a user engagement platform for app-first businesses. Reteno’s features help reduce customer churn and get the most out of your marketing communications. Reteno makes it easy to manage campaigns via Mobile and Web Push, In-App, App Inbox, Email, SMS, and instant messengers. The platform all...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen is the contactless digital enablement layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive, QR Code based applications via extensive APIs, SDKs, and solutions across Supply Chain, Commerce and Customer Engagement. Openscreen allows enterprises to meet, interact and trans...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare is a leading powerful Customer Engagement Platform that helps brands to (re)engage their audience, shed light on customer behavior, and increase conversions. One single tool, with channels App Push, Web Push, Email, SMS, and Mobile Wallet, to deliver the most engaging messages and interac...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain is a Full-stack Web & Mobile Marketing Platform, Helping Mobile and web apps to get more users and improve engagement in one single platform. 200 Billion Dollars Spent by 2020, just to get you to download apps, And 75% of them, never open the app! Appgain.io is focused on re-engaging with th...
Apester
apester.com
Supercharge your marketing and funnel with interactive content experiences that generate more leads, engage and convert users, and boost retention.
Sakari
sakari.io
Sakari is a bulk text messaging service for sending announcements, reminders, alerts, confirmations and marketing campaigns.
Mobivity
mobivity.com
Mobivity helps restaurants and other brick and mortar retail brands manage customer connections in a digital world to increase how often they visit and how much they spend. At the core we are a Customer Engagement Platform for restaurants and retailers, helping them reach their customers directly th...
Foursquare
location.foursquare.com
Factual is a location data company that helps marketers and their organizations use location to better understand, reach and engage consumers. Location data is key to driving smarter business decisions for marketers and brands. Our world is now mobile, computing is everywhere, and the power of locat...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial 是一個真正的行銷平台，使品牌能夠完全自動化其行銷策略並改變其工作方式。 Cordial 採用以客戶為中心的方法進行設計，將先進的數據靈活性與先進的自適應自動化和尖端人工智能相結合，在創紀錄的時間內構思、測試和實施新的營銷策略- 全部在一個平台上完成。我們是一家屢獲殊榮的高成長公司，我們的使命是幫助品牌傳遞更好的訊息。在 Cordial 委託最近進行的一項研究中，Forrester Consulting 發現，轉向 Cordial 行銷平台的品牌在 3 年內獲得的總淨收益為 879 萬美元，投資回報期不到 6 個月。了解更多信息，請訪問 www.cordial.com。
Kochava
kochava.com
Kochava Inc. 是一家即時數據解決方案公司，為數據驅動的行銷人員提供領先的全通路衡量和歸因解決方案。 Kochava 的行銷作業系統™ (m/OS) 為廣告主和發布者提供了一個無縫整合和管理客戶身分、衡量和資料控制的平台。與當今使用的複雜、孤立的技術堆疊不同，m/OS 採取了下一步：將所有資料和關鍵的全通路解決方案統一到一個超越資料聚合和報告的有凝聚力的作業系統中。 m/OS 為無限的廣告主和發布商工具提供了基礎，包括在平台上建立第三方解決方案的選項。透過設計，m/OS 透過使資料可存取且可操作來促進成功，從而最大限度地提高投資回報率。憑藉以客戶為導向的創新文化、對資料安全的專注以及...
Pyze
pyze.com
Pyze Growth Intelligence 解決了跨不同平台吸引和留住用戶日益重要的業務需求。 Pyze 透過聚合跨平台的使用者行為來開發整體使用者檔案，並支援即時、有針對性的參與和個人化活動，以確保所有使用者的個人化體驗： - 透過了解使用者群組、趨勢、模式和異常情況來獲得競爭優勢- 提供個人化的參與、內容和基於操作、行為和使用里程碑的用戶體驗- 運行自動化行銷活動，以最大限度地提高品牌忠誠度、收入、參與度或期望的業務目標Pyze 提供一個行銷和情報平台，旨在使行動和網路應用程式發布商透過自動化分析、參與度最大化成長和個人化。 Pyze 利用機器學習根據共享特徵對使用者進行自動細分，並...
OutboundEngine
outboundengine.com
OutboundEngine 透過讓每個人都變得簡單輕鬆的線上行銷來幫助企業發展。我們創造精美、高影響力的行銷活動，自動投放並追蹤參與度，以顯示誰準備好進行對話。我們的平台加強了與客戶、合作夥伴和潛在客戶的關係，以更少的工作發現更多機會。
Gamooga
gamooga.com
Gamooga 是一種行銷自動化解決方案，可協助電子商務透過電子郵件、網路、行動、社交和展示等各種管道為客戶提供個人化操作。
Pulsate
pulsatehq.com
Pulsate Locate 是一種位置行銷解決方案，可讓行銷人員根據使用者的精確位置吸引使用者。
Netmera
netmera.com
Netmera 是一個全通路客戶參與行銷平台，可提供個人化的客戶體驗。該平台允許數位行銷人員和產品經理透過人工智慧支援的行動和網路推播通知、應用程式內訊息、彈出視窗、分析和行銷自動化來增加收入和投資回報率。 Netmera 在全球擁有 4.5 億用戶，每月發送 120 億則推播通知。 Netmera 協助公司接觸、轉換和留住客戶。