替代項 - Emotive
Podium
podium.com
透過評論、訊息、付款、網路聊天等為您的企業提供不公平的優勢。
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall 是一個基於雲端的電話系統，適用於您的遠端銷售和支援團隊。與 HubSpot、Intercom、Pipedrive、Salesforce 和其他 CRM/幫助台工具整合。
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo（以前稱為 Sendinblue）可協助您發展業務。透過電子郵件、簡訊、聊天等方式建立客戶關係。在需要時使用您需要的工具。免費試用。
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo 是一個專為線上企業創建的電子郵件行銷平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。
ManyChat
manychat.com
重塑您與客戶的聯絡方式。 ManyChat 讓您 24/7 與客戶互動 - 立即利用行銷自動化的力量！
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign 是一個中小型企業的雲端軟體平台，總部位於伊利諾州芝加哥。該公司提供客戶體驗自動化 (CXA) 軟體，該軟體結合了電子郵件行銷、行銷自動化、銷售自動化和 CRM 類別。
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
促進銷售的電子郵件行銷軟體。 建立、發送和追蹤電子郵件行銷活動，幫助您建立強大的客戶群。從精美的電子郵件範本到易於使用的編輯器，從自動化工具到即時分析，Zoho Campaigns 擁有一切。
Textline
textline.com
Textline 是一款商務簡訊應用程序，可讓您透過電腦向客戶發送簡訊。 SMS 是您團隊最方便的溝通管道。
Keap
keap.com
Keap 協助您發展業務、改善客戶服務並增加銷售額。選擇 Keap Grow、Keap Pro 或 Infusionsoft by Keap 來滿足您的業務需求。開始免費試用。
EZ Texting
eztexting.com
EZ Texting 為美國和加拿大的數千家企業提供易於使用的自助式群發簡訊服務。我們專注於透過積極的外展和參與幫助當地企業成長並保留收入。我們的簡訊解決方案，包括關鍵字、圖片簡訊和文字聊天，也支援客戶服務、催收和物流通訊。
Text-Em-All
text-em-all.com
Text-Em-All（以前稱為 Call-Em-All）透過我們的群組簡訊和自動呼叫服務快速傳遞重要訊息。今天免費試用。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家網路行銷公司，總部位於馬薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆，在科羅拉多州拉夫蘭設有辦事處；和紐約，紐約。 該公司成立於1995年，後於2015年出售給Endurance International。
Heymarket
heymarket.com
透過 Heymarket 進行的商務簡訊使團隊能夠建立個人化的聯繫。立即嘗試商業簡訊。
SimpleTexting
simpletexting.com
唯一的一體化簡訊服務。我們讓發送簡訊行銷活動或與客戶進行一對一對話變得簡單、快速且經濟實惠。
TextMagic
textmagic.com
商業簡訊行銷軟體。使用我們易於使用的簡訊行銷軟體改變客戶體驗。隨時隨地發送通知、警報、提醒、確認和簡訊行銷活動。
Avochato
avochato.com
Avochato 正在以簡單的方式發送商務簡訊。我們市場領先的商務簡訊服務將比以往更快、更有效地將您與客戶聯繫起來。
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 為電子郵件行銷軟體、登陸頁面建立器、網路研討會託管等提供線上平台。無需信用卡即可免費試用 30 天！
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
Salesmsg
salesmessage.com
雙向商務簡訊軟體可以輕鬆在線上發送和接收簡訊。註冊 14 天試用版。
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自動化您的行銷並將所有交付管道整合到一個平台上：電子郵件、網路推播通知、簡訊、Viber。 © 2021
CallFire
callfire.com
利用虛擬電話號碼、IVR、語音廣播、群發簡訊服務和強力撥號來拓展您的業務。免費試用 CallFire！
Textdrip
textdrip.com
立即開始使用 Textdrip！探索我們的功能並了解為什麼我們是滿足您需求的最佳簡訊行銷服務。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 觸發電子郵件、推播、簡訊、網路掛鉤等。控制行為數據以個人化客戶溝通並提高參與度。開始免費。
Text Request
textrequest.com
激發客戶參與度 這個商務訊息平台可讓您直接在電腦上使用辦公室電話號碼發送短信，讓您可以真正得到回复。
Aloware
aloware.com
享受無限通話 + 短信，每位客服人員每月 50 美元起。與 HubSpot、Zoho 等整合！配有電源撥號器和自動化工具。
Omnisend
omnisend.com
電子商務電子郵件行銷、自動電子郵件和簡訊 - 切換到 Omnisend 並在不增加工作量的情況下增加您的銷售額。
Ringy
ringy.com
自動化任務。推動銷售。培養領導力。 Ringy 是一個完整的 CRM 解決方案，可在直覺的介面中處理所有交易。
Postscript
postscript.io
Postscript 是 Shopify 商店的簡訊/彩信行銷平台。發送行銷活動、建立自動化並為您的商店帶來新的收入。有保證的投資報酬率。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
Trumpia
trumpia.com
Trumpia 是一家線上多通路行銷和訊息軟體供應商，為企業、非營利組織和各類會員組織提供行動行銷、電子郵件行銷、語音廣播、即時通訊和社群媒體行銷工具。Trumpia 排名第 46 位在軟體公司中排名第33 位，在洛杉磯都會區排名第33 位，在加州100 強公司中排名第80 位，在Inc. 5000 家2012 年增長最快公司名單中排名第515 位。2011 年，網站雜誌將Trumpia 評為軟體公司前3 名。「行動服務領域前 50 名推動者和推動者」。Trumpia.com 總部位於加利福尼亞州阿納海姆，由總部位於加利福尼亞州的 DoCircle, Inc. 所有和運營。
Mobiniti
mobiniti.com
我們提供強大、用戶友好的文字行銷功能和世界一流的客戶服務。 Mobiniti 致力於幫助您取得成功。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成行銷問好。 Contlo 是一個下一代行銷平台，專為人工智慧第一世界而建置。 由您品牌的人工智慧模型和自主人工智慧代理提供支援。
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak 交付成果。唯一受到 1,000 多家領先零售商和品牌信賴的整合數位行銷平台，適用於電子郵件、簡訊行銷、身分解析、行為觸發和跨通路編排。
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo 是一個電子商務行銷平台，為客戶評論、視覺行銷、忠誠度、推薦和簡訊行銷提供最先進的解決方案。在此詳細了解您的品牌如何透過 Yotpo 推動成長。
Privy
privy.com
Privy.com 是您學習電子商務行銷的排名第一的資源...向電子商務專家學習他們的銷售額如何從 0 美元增長到 100 萬美元。
TextUs
textus.com
TextUs 是招募人員和銷售人員的領先消費者參與平台，可推動通路創建並提高轉換率。使用者喜歡 TextUs，因為它使他們能夠更有效地與候選人、潛在客戶和客戶溝通。透過更快獲得更多回應、改善銷售週期轉換和候選人進入市場的速度，最大限度地提高工作效率。
Kixie
kixie.com
為與 HubSpot、Salesforce、Pipedrive 等領先 CRM 合作的銷售團隊提供超可靠、輕鬆自動化的呼叫和簡訊服務。
Attentive
attentivemobile.com
用於增加行動用戶並傳遞相關訊息的創新平台。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一體化平台如何讓您創建行銷自動化，透過電子郵件、簡訊、社交、推播通知和登陸頁面吸引您的聯絡人。
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai 是全球領先的人工智慧銷售推廣自動化和 B2C 資料探勘平台。主要功能包括：透過電子郵件識別匿名網站訪客、模板化銷售外展自動化工具、與數千個企業生產力工具的整合、數億筆消費者記錄，以便為任何受眾建立電子郵件外展活動。 Customers.ai 銷售推廣自動化系統已被全球超過 100 萬家企業使用，涉及各個行業和國家。
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby 是一個現代化的、DMS 整合的自動化通訊平台，可以輕鬆地與客戶建立聯繫並轉換為客戶。推動經銷商的服務績效進入快車道。
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
透過直接發送到客戶手中的動態、高轉換率登陸頁面來增強您的簡訊行銷。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Maropost
maropost.com
電子郵件行銷、簡訊、行動、旅程和電子商務 - 所有工具都可以擴展和簡化您與客戶的聯繫、行銷和銷售方式！
Sonar
sendsonar.com
簡訊為銷售和行銷團隊如何與潛在客戶和現有客戶建立有意義的關係開闢了新的可能性。確定潛在客戶資格、轉換潛在客戶以及與客戶互動可能具有挑戰性。隆重介紹 Marchex Sonar，這是專為企業打造的智慧簡訊平台。利用人工智慧的力量來自動執行初始溝通、後續行動、日程安排、點滴活動等。憑藉著評價最高的使用者介面和使用者體驗之一，Sonar 為銷售和行銷團隊在客戶喜歡的管道上提供了最佳的功能套件。數十種整合使您能夠透過 CRM 或技術堆疊與客戶無縫連接。透過 Marchex Sonar 轉換更多潛在客戶、更有效地參與並增加收入。
Tatango
tatango.com
Tatango 是美國排名第一的政治和非營利 SMS 行銷軟體，為更多的 SMS 籌款活動提供支援。
Sendlane
sendlane.com
透過電子郵件和簡訊為 BigCommerce 提供卓越的電子商務客戶體驗。
Whippy
whippy.ai
Whippy is a powerful SMS & Email communication platform, designed to elevate business productivity and customer engagement with Automation & AI-driven technology. Key products include Team Inbox, Campaigns, Automations, AI Integration, Sequences, Flows, and Reviews. Whippy's all-in-one solution stre...
Emitto
emitto.io
Emitto lets you send bulk personalized messaging campaigns in minutes. Emitto is the easiest way to use SMS, Viber, Facebook Messenger & Web Push to engage in 1-on-1 conversations with customers. Set up any channel within minutes with zero lines of code. Features include: Audience Segmentation, Pers...
Octopush
octopush.com
Octopush | SMS sending platform: The quick and easy solution to send A2P messages worldwide in seconds. Octopush offers easy to use SMS sending solutions at the cutting edge of technology, adapted to all types of public. Octopush can address the challenges of SMS messaging for everyone, from SMEs to...
Call Loop
callloop.com
Notify. Send alerts. Keep people informed. Send personalized, informational, and emergency text messages (and calls) fast — whether they're going to five people or 50,000. Free 14-day trial
Instasent
instasent.com
Bulk SMS. Cloud Platform with delivery reports, contacts agenda, customizable sender, campaign scheduling and unsubscribe option. It works for over 200 countries. The highest delivery rates for the best price (bulk offers available). Live 24/7 support. API integration available. Also Integration wit...
YetiText
yetitext.com
Full-Featured Text Messaging for your Business: YetiText is built from years of experience with businesses looking to scale and grow with the addition of text messages. Every feature in YetiText is designed to make the user's business more effective when looking to utilize SMS. Send texts directly f...
Swell
swellcx.com
Swell automatically gathers private and public feedback from patients and employees. With better feedback, practices can boost their online reputations, enhance the patient experience, and improve employee satisfaction.
MessageDesk
messagedesk.com
MessageDesk is a smarter, simpler, business text messaging app. We help organizations of all sizes get the job done with an easy-to-use business text messaging app built for service, sales, and support.
CloudContactAI
cloudcontactai.com
Founded in 2021, CloudContactAI is a premium text messaging service for businesses that allows users to engage in two-way compliant conversations over SMS or MMS, email, and voice with customers in real-time, enhanced by Artificial Intelligence. Our elite communication solutions offer your business ...
SMS-Magic
sms-magic.com
SMS-Magic is a powerful CRM messaging platform that enables better business conversations across multiple channels including text messaging, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. SMS-Magic powers your communication strategy on Salesforce, Zoho or any other CRM via text messaging SMS-Magic for Salesforce...
Smarter Contact
smartercontact.com
The #1 rated & highest converting all-in-one platform for real estate professionals. Build relationships, engage leads, close deals, and achieve your earning potential up to 8x faster with a text and voice messaging CRM built for conversion.
TextMarks
textmarks.com
TextMarks is an SMS service that gives businesses the power to instantly reach their audience directly on their mobile phones. TextMarks’s text messaging platform makes it easy to send and schedule mass texts, distribute information and capture leads via SMS. Since 2006, TextMarks reliable and trust...
Clerk Chat
clerk.chat
Clerk enables SMS and MMS messaging on your existing phone number. Check out our native integrations on top of Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Salesforce.