替代項 - Drips
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的行銷、銷售、客戶服務和 CRM 軟體平台，以及方法、資源和支持，幫助企業更好地發展。開始使用免費工具，並隨著您的成長進行升級。
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom 是一個對話關係平台 (CRP)，可協助企業透過基於信使的個人化體驗建立更好的客戶關係。 Intercom 總部位於舊金山，在芝加哥、都柏林、雪梨和倫敦設有辦公室。 截至2017年2月，Intercom每月活躍用戶數為10萬。截至 2020 年 7 月，Intercom 擁有 30,000 多名付費客戶，包括 Facebook、亞馬遜和 Lyft。
Podium
podium.com
透過評論、訊息、付款、網路聊天等為您的企業提供不公平的優勢。
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike 強大的收件匣包括會話電子郵件、任務、註釋、協作文件、文件儲存和日曆，所有這些都在一個提要中。
Freshchat
freshchat.com
Freshchat 是一款現代即時聊天軟體，專為希望與客戶對話的團隊打造 ✓ Freshworks 出品的 Freshchat 即時聊天軟體。
Smartsupp
smartsupp.com
沒有即時聊天的網站就像沒有銷售助理的商店。與訪客開始對話，將他們變成滿意的客戶。
ManyChat
manychat.com
重塑您與客戶的聯絡方式。 ManyChat 讓您 24/7 與客戶互動 - 立即利用行銷自動化的力量！
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign 是一個中小型企業的雲端軟體平台，總部位於伊利諾州芝加哥。該公司提供客戶體驗自動化 (CXA) 軟體，該軟體結合了電子郵件行銷、行銷自動化、銷售自動化和 CRM 類別。
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo 是一家美國訂閱式軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於華盛頓州溫哥華，向銷售、行銷和招募專業人士出售其商務人士和公司資訊資料庫的存取權限。該公司最初於 2000 年由創辦人 Yonatan Stern 和 Michel Decary 創立，名為 Eliyon Technologies。被DiscoverOrg 收購後，現任首席執行官為Henry Schuck。2020 年，Zoominfo.com 及其相關實體 Zoominfo-privacy.com 和Zoomprivacy.com 進行了網絡釣魚嘗試，從公共互聯網來源竊取個人信息，並以身份竊盜來威脅消費者除非消費者點擊...
Drift
drift.com
漂移是企業向企業採購的新方式。試試我們的對話式行銷和銷售工具，旨在讓購買變得更容易，而且完全免費。
Helpwise
helpwise.io
Helpwise 是一款易於使用的共享收件匣和電子郵件協作軟體，供團隊管理團隊電子郵件帳戶，如 help@、sales@ 等。立即為您的團隊獲取共享收件匣！
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel 是為 Facebook 創建人工智慧聊天機器人的領先機器人平台。了解如何快速輕鬆地建立 Facebook Messenger 機器人 - 無需編碼。
Botpress
botpress.com
建造 ChatGPT 聊天機器人，速度快得驚人🚀。 第一個由 OpenAI 提供支援的下一代聊天機器人建構器。 為您的專案或業務建立類似 ChatGPT 的機器人來完成工作。 🎯
Continually
continual.ly
為您的網站提供免費聊天機器人和即時聊天。拖放聊天機器人建構器，無需編碼技能。
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox 是一個無程式碼工作區，可釋放 WhatsApp 的強大功能，透過分享收件匣、WhatsApp 無程式碼聊天機器人、WhatsApp 廣播等擴展您的業務
Messagely
messagely.com
Messagely 的客戶支援軟體和訊息傳遞平台。與更滿意的客戶進行更有意義的對話並更快地發展您的業務。
Landbot
landbot.io
最強大的無程式碼聊天機器人建構器 增加您的收入、降低營運成本並取悅您的客戶。
Omnichat
omnichat.ai
透過全通路訊息傳遞自動化電子商務行銷。 透過具有即時聊天、聊天機器人和行銷自動化功能的全通路訊息傳遞 CRM，實現更快成長並推動更多銷售。
Engati
engati.com
Engati 是最好的免費、無程式碼 AI 聊天機器人和即時聊天平台，可用於建立 AI 聊天機器人並在 WhatsApp、網站、Messenger 等上進行即時對話。
Signals
getsignals.ai
將綜合瀏覽量轉化為客戶。 識別目前正在瀏覽您網站的公司並將其轉化為客戶！
Userlike
userlike.com
將即時聊天變成長期客戶。 即時聊天軟體可讓您與客戶保持密切聯繫。在您的網站上開始對話，透過訊息應用程式保持聯繫。
Sender
sender.net
在您的電子郵件清單和收入之間架起橋樑。 Sender 讓您能夠快速、輕鬆地與客戶保持聯繫並發展您的業務，同時花費更少。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 讓您向合適的受眾傳遞個人化訊息，無論他們身在何處。
Text Request
textrequest.com
激發客戶參與度 這個商務訊息平台可讓您直接在電腦上使用辦公室電話號碼發送短信，讓您可以真正得到回复。
Haptik
haptik.ai
Haptik 透過跨 20 個管道和 100 多種語言的人工智慧驅動的個人化對話體驗，幫助品牌獲取、轉換、吸引和取悅用戶。
WotNot
wotnot.io
立即自動與您目前和未來的客戶互動！建造機器人很容易，但獲得期望的結果卻很難。這就是 WotNot 介入的地方，為您提供客製化服務。我們透過我們的無程式碼聊天機器人平台建立了合格潛在客戶的管道，自動化您的支持，而無需增加人員數量。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成行銷問好。 Contlo 是一個下一代行銷平台，專為人工智慧第一世界而建置。 由您品牌的人工智慧模型和自主人工智慧代理提供支援。
Genesys Cloud
genesys.com
Genesys Cloud CX 聯絡中心平台讓您的企業在整個客戶旅程中提供卓越的服務。立即探索出色的 CX。
GoSquared
gosquared.com
透過行銷自動化、即時聊天和即時分析來發展您的業務。
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
以 135 多種語言和 35 多種管道自動與客戶和員工互動，以更低的成本提供可行的成果。
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell 讓消費者能夠管理自己的日常生活並透過聊天與企業進行交易。
Pypestream
pypestream.com
Pypestream 是美國企業客戶服務對話式人工智慧解決方案。它由 Genesis Media LLC 聯合創始人 Richard Smullen 於 2015 年 4 月創立。 Pypestream 在紐約和舊金山設有辦事處。它因其旨在連接企業與消費者的 Pypestream 訊息平台而廣受歡迎。每個公司帳戶都包含用於各種類型通訊的“Pype”和“Streams”。該應用程式使用人工智慧和機器學習來實現客戶服務自動化。
LivePerson
liveperson.com
對話式人工智慧絕不是人造的。 與您的客戶建立有意義的個人化聯繫，同時為您的業務帶來真正的成果。
Whisbi
whisbi.com
Whisbi provides a mobile-first conversational sales & marketing platform for B2C enterprises. Our solution creates an opportunity for Sales & Marketing professionals to increase sales conversion, improve live engagement and provide a differentiating online customer experience. Whisbi combines all co...
Prokeep
prokeep.com
Prokeep 成立於 2016 年，是批發經銷商的領先客戶體驗管理軟體。 Prokeep 透過將溝通轉化為商業來發展關係和業務；透過集中溝通提高銷售額，透過更好的洞察和參與機會改善客戶體驗，並透過系統自動化提高生產力。 Prokeep 被北美超過 1,000 家經銷商使用，實現了超過 1,100 萬次對話和超過 60 億美元的收入。發展您的分銷業務。建立更牢固的客戶關係。提高員工生產力。所有這些都透過 Prokeep 的客戶體驗管理軟體專為經銷商在現代市場中蓬勃發展而建構。 Prokeep：- 由 50 個州、10 個省和 2 個地區的經銷商使用。 - 透過Prokeep 進行超過1100 ...
Payemoji
payemoji.com
Payemoji 是一種全通路訊息服務，可讓任何客戶和員工透過 WhatsApp Business 等日常訊息應用程式進行旅程。無需 IT 技能。無需下載行動應用程式。
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel 是一個客戶溝通平台，可協助企業透過 WhatsApp 和其他社群訊息管道向客戶銷售產品並為其提供支援。功能亮點： - 具有雙向訊息傳遞功能的共享團隊收件匣- WhatsApp 聊天機器人- WhatsApp 廣播和大量訊息傳遞- 開放API 和Webhooks - 自動化- 整合（Shopify、HubSpot、2000 多個帶有Zapier 的應用程式等） - 適用於iOS 和Android 的行動應用程式Android Rasayel 快速、可靠且直覺。使用 Rasayel 的共享團隊收件匣，您可以透過 WhatsApp 管理客戶對話，確保高品質的銷售對話，並提供卓越的客戶...
Oct8ne
oct8ne.com
Oct8ne 是唯一具有整合目錄的可視聊天（即時聊天、聊天機器人和訊息），可向您的客戶即時展示和推薦產品。透過人工代理商或聊天機器人透過您的社交管道以及電子商店提供 24/7 個人化幫助。與 chatGPT 集成，為我們的聊天機器人提供更人性化的體驗。
Watermelon
watermelon.ai
在幾分鐘內建立您的 GPT-4 聊天機器人、抓取您的網站、上傳您的文件並減少客戶服務團隊的工作量。您的客戶和員工一定會喜歡它。
Jebbit
jebbit.com
利用可轉換的行動體驗，將行動流量轉換為可操作的數據。
PropFuel
propfuel.com
PropFuel is a SaaS platform helping associations turn broadcast communications into conversations. These conversations capture the Voice of the Member, identify individual needs and streamline one-on-one engagement.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Global Message Services
gms-worldwide.com
Global Message Services (GMS) is the trusted communications service provider for Enterprises and Mobile Operators worldwide. GMS’ CPaaS solution enables brands to unify multichannel customer communications via a single API and self-service platform. Complementing this is an AI-driven chatbots and CC...
Makerobos
makerobos.com
At Makerobos, we form deep-rooted business relationships, counselling our clients through their AI journey from Strategy & Innovation to Deployment. We're dedicated to growing our clients’ in-house AI capability. We help them transform their unique data and organisational expertise into valuable IP ...
JeffreyAI
jeffreyai.com
JeffreyAI is a smart engagement platform that helps growing companies to accelerate growth by automating sales, marketing, and customer service tasks. Acting as a CRM, JeffreyAI is programmed to save you time, rescue lost revenue, and stimulate sales. Features include: -Out- of- the-box Outlook & GM...
Voxie
voxie.com
Voxie is the conversational AI text marketing leader that helps retail, service, and restaurant passion brands connect with and learn from their customers to drive significantly more revenue. To learn more, visit www.voxie.com.
Routee
routee.net
Routee is a leading cloud communications provider that designs, develops, and distributes advanced Web & API automation solutions. Through its robust platform and scalable API, it helps corporations, retail businesses, and service providers, around the world, to communicate effectively with their ta...
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly allows businesses to easily create and send automated, interactive, and personalized marketing campaigns through WhatsApp at scale. This promotes a 2-way conversation (unlike SMS & e-mail), where prospects and customers can choose their buying journey, increasing engagement alongside conve...
360dialog
360dialog.com
360dialog is an official business solution provider (BSP) of the WhatsApp Business API. The 360dialog WhatsApp API is very lightweight and needs no proprietary documentation, you can use the original documentation WhatsApp is providing. Around the WhatsApp API, 360dialog is providing a lot of enterp...
Bonzo
getbonzo.com
Bonzo is a full-suite marketing automation and CRM option for advisors and small businesses. We put the "Relationship" back into CRM with omni-channel and social media outreach. Text, Video, Call, Email, Social - do it all in Bonzo.
SocialNowa
socialnowa.io
SocialNowa Chatbot is a Messenger Chatbot and Instagram DM Automation Tool. It is one of the best chatbot automation tools available in the market. It has some additional features which are unique to SocialNowa and are not provided by many of its Competitors. Like Unlimited Contact/Subscribers List,...
Dashly
dashly.io
Dashly is a conversational marketing platform. It helps over 700 SaaS and EdTech companies grow conversions and revenue by turning each interaction with clients into a person-to-person conversation. Put it on another level with call scheduling and video calls. With proactive messaging, a chatbot, an...
Customers.ai
customers.ai
Customers.ai is the world's leading AI sales outreach automation and B2C data prospecting platform. Key Features include: Identify your anonymous website visitors by email, templated sales outreach automation tools, integrations with thousands of business productivity tools, hundreds of million of c...
Verint
verint.com
Verint 是客戶互動領域的全球領導者。自動化、人工智慧和雲端領域的客戶體驗專家。
OmniOmni
omniomni.io
使用 WhatsApp、Instagram、Telegram、Facebook 和線上聊天中的聊天機器人將業務流程自動化。
Futr
futr.ai
Futr 是一個聊天即服務平台，透過任何語言和任何管道的自動、即時、視訊和社交聊天來增強客戶服務能力。 Futr 的客戶包括許多警察部隊、領先的零售商和慈善機構，它正在幫助智慧組織透過始終在線、始終即時、始終富有洞察力的聊天服務與受眾建立聯繫。不要相信我們的話。透過我們的一個月試用期免費試用 Futr 平台！ - 即時自動聊天部署 - 追蹤使用情況和基準投資回報率 - 定期簽入的專門支援 - 試用業務案例審查結束 - 無義務 - 無需信用卡
Cloodot
cloodot.com
Cloodot 是一款一體化全通路客戶體驗管理套件。 Cloodot 促進高效、一致的工作流程，透過多個數位平台建立聲譽、參與並培養與客戶的長期關係管理來自多個Google 我的企業列表、Facebook 頁面、WhatsApp 號碼、Google 企業訊息列表、網站、簡訊/的聊天和評論透過一個易於使用的儀表板發送文字數字等。 1. 更好的網路聲譽輕鬆收集、展示和回覆更多評論。 2. 輕鬆的全狀態呈現將所有聊天帶到易於使用的多座席收件匣。 Google 搜尋中的直接聊天選項可輕鬆獲得更多查詢。將頻道分配和分配給一個或多個用戶，在一秒鐘內在用戶和部門之間切換聊天和評論。多個代理可以協作和管理 W...
Blip
blip.ai
全球有遠見的領導者相信我們的人工智慧對話平台能夠將他們的品牌、客戶關係和多樣化的溝通策略提升到一個新的水平。我們透過創建超過 125,000 個虛擬助理釋放了價值，迄今為止已在全球範圍內與 2000 多個客戶交換了超過 200 億條訊息。我們直覺且易於使用的雲端平台和專業服務是根據您的公司和挑戰量身定制的。我們使品牌能夠隨時隨地接觸並吸引客戶。我們是領先的多通路通訊平台的首選合作夥伴 - 完全整合、安全且合規。依靠我們透過建立潛在的無限且相關的關係和對話來支持您的成長。
Kindly
kindly.ai
由人工智慧驅動的生成式聊天機器人旨在實現自動化支援和推動銷售。我們是歐洲領先的聊天機器人供應商之一，專門開發用於客戶服務和通訊的人工智慧和自動化解決方案。我們提供的平台結合了先進的機器學習技術和自然語言處理 (NLP)，以增強客戶體驗並提高客戶服務流程的效率。是什麼讓 Kindly 與眾不同？更少的維護和更多的內容生產！ Kindly 的人工智慧將建議新的訓練數據，您只需點擊按鈕即可接受。易於自訂 聊天機器人無需編碼即可適應您的品牌！不僅僅是按鈕 Kindly 的聊天機器人可以回答特定問題，而不是強迫用戶選擇甚至可能不相關的按鈕。多語言 用一種語言訓練聊天機器人，它就能理解一百多種查詢！我們的...