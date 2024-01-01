DeepHow

DeepHow is the first AI solution for skilled trades know-how capturing and training. It is essentially a video platform and capture app that allows organizations to capture their processes on a smart device, upload it into the platform via the cloud, and then leverage AI to segment, transcribe, and translate the video into steps and relevant languages for their multilingual workforce. Workers can access the videos at any time, allowing them to onboard faster and upskill more efficiently with their company’s proprietary processes. Traditional methods of learning like text-based SOPs can’t be updated efficiently, and the average worker today would rather turn to video to learn new skills. They can watch the expert right on the screen, and emulate that expertise on their own. Creating video content doesn’t have to be hard or require the support of a professional video production team with expensive equipment. Keep your lines running and teach your team better with DeepHow’s AI-powered video training platform.
