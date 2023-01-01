替代項 - Custobar
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo 是一個專為線上企業創建的電子郵件行銷平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely 是一家美國公司，為其他公司提供漸進式交付和實驗軟體。 Optimizely 平台技術提供 A/B 測試和多變量測試工具、網站個人化和功能切換功能。公司總部位於加州舊金山，在荷蘭阿姆斯特丹、德國科隆、英國倫敦和澳洲雪梨設有辦公室。
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. 是一家位於加州舊金山的美國科技公司，生產用於透過 Web 式介面搜尋、監控和分析機器產生的資料的軟體。Splunk Enterprise 和 Enterprise Cloud 解決方案擷取、索引和關聯真實資料Splunk 透過識別資料模式、提供指標、診斷問題和提供業務運作情報，使機器資料在整個組織中可存取。 Splunk 是一種用於應用程式管理、安全性和合規性以及業務和 Web 分析的橫向技術。最近，Splunk 也開始為 BizOps 開發機器學習和資料解決方案。
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. 提供應用程式介面解決方案。該公司分部門收集、清理和控制客戶數據，並提供數據整合、治理和受眾管理服務。 Segment.Io 為加州的客戶提供服務。
Formaloo
formaloo.com
強大的協作平台，供團隊收集、組織和理解他們的數據。無需程式碼，只需幾分鐘即可從想法到執行！
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation（也寫作 opentext）是一家開發和銷售企業資訊管理 (EIM) 軟體的加拿大公司。OpenText 總部位於加拿大安大略省滑鐵盧，是截至 2014 年加拿大最大的軟體公司，被公認為加拿大百強雇主之一2016 年，Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText 軟體應用程式為大型公司、政府機構和專業服務公司管理內容或非結構化資料。 OpenText 的產品旨在滿足資訊管理要求，包括管理大量內容、遵守監管要求以及行動和線上體驗管理。OpenText 在全球擁有超過 14,000 名員工，是一家在納斯達克 (OTEX) 上市的上市公司和多倫多...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一個美觀、靈活且功能強大的客戶成功平台。客戶 360、健康評分、手冊、客戶入口網站等。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 觸發電子郵件、推播、簡訊、網路掛鉤等。控制行為數據以個人化客戶溝通並提高參與度。開始免費。
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
分析跨網站和應用程式的客戶旅程。 專注於用戶隱私和資料安全的分析套件 - Google Analytics 的完美替代方案。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的無程式碼、人工智慧驅動的 CDXP，具有本地建置和整合的超個人化行銷執行管道。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成行銷問好。 Contlo 是一個下一代行銷平台，專為人工智慧第一世界而建置。 由您品牌的人工智慧模型和自主人工智慧代理提供支援。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客戶成功軟體可協助您集中客戶資料、清楚了解客戶健康狀況並擴展可推動保留和成長的體驗。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace 是一家軟體即服務 (SaaS) 資料科學公司，提供 B2B 客戶資料平台。該公司的產品統一了多個資料來源、來自社群媒體、聯絡人資料庫、客戶關係管理系統和行銷自動化平台的第一方和第三方來源。
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium 是一家總部位於美國的美國公司，於 2008 年在加州聖地牙哥成立，銷售企業標籤管理、API 中心、具有機器學習功能的客戶資料平台以及資料管理產品。
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak 交付成果。唯一受到 1,000 多家領先零售商和品牌信賴的整合數位行銷平台，適用於電子郵件、簡訊行銷、身分解析、行為觸發和跨通路編排。
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
停止建立您的管理面板，我們為您準備了一個 取得管理面板並不一定很耗時。 Forest Admin 無需建立它，而是在幾秒鐘內根據您的資料產生一個管理面板。
Skeepers
octoly.com
領先的影響者行銷平台 Octoly 透過大規模連結經過審查的微影響者和消費者，幫助品牌提高知名度、建立信任並促進銷售。品牌利用我們精心策劃的社群創建社交媒體貼文和電子商務評論，以換取優質產品。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia 是一家軟體即服務公司，由 Dries Buytaert 和 Jay Batson 共同創立，為開源 Web 內容管理平台 Drupal 提供企業產品、服務和技術支援。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一體化平台如何讓您創建行銷自動化，透過電子郵件、簡訊、社交、推播通知和登陸頁面吸引您的聯絡人。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業推動營收成長、減少客戶流失，同時專注於 SaaS 客戶旅程。免費體驗 Totango。
Hightouch
hightouch.io
您的資料倉儲是客戶資料的真實來源。 Hightouch 將此資料同步到您的業務團隊所依賴的工具。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Plumb5
plumb5.com
透過網路、行動裝置、電子郵件和簡訊進行全通路行銷活動。輕鬆使用推播通知和應用程式內訊息傳遞。 Plumb5 是一個即時客戶參與平台，可協助行銷人員透過智慧行銷策略保持用戶參與度並贏回用戶。人工智慧賦能行銷自動化
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI 是您的下一代 CDP（客戶資料平台），它可以即時清理、分析所有碎片資料並將其統一到一個易於使用的儀表板中。
Insider
useinsider.com
一個提供個人化、跨通路客戶體驗的平台。 Insider 跨通路連接數據，利用人工智慧預測未來行為，並透過單一平台以最快的速度實現價值個人化體驗。
MSIGHTS
msights.com
推動效率、行動和問責制的數據轉換、報告和協作。
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mParticle US
mParticle Customer
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data 協助企業利用所有客戶資料來提高行銷活動績效、實現營運效率並透過互聯的客戶體驗提升業務價值。客戶資料雲是我們的客戶資料平台解決方案套件，它整合客戶資料、連接統一客戶檔案中的身份、應用隱私，並為行銷、服務、銷售和營運提供基於機器學習的見解和預測，以推動個性化參與和改善客戶獲取、銷售和保留。我們最適合企業和快速發展的公司，因為無論環境如何複雜，我們都能與您現有的技術堆疊無縫集成，同時提供最快的價值實現時間。我們的企業級保障措施可確保資料品質、治理、安全性、隱私合規性和可擴展性，以協助公司管理同意並降低跨品牌和地區的風險。強大且用戶友好的工具將數據、分析和業務用戶聯合起來，...
Arena
arena.im
Arena 正在開發由第一方數據支援的下一代現場參與工具，以在各地建立值得信賴的現場觀眾。我們的解決方案 - 即時聊天、即時部落格、競技場角色）利用社交媒體中最受歡迎的功能，在您管理的任何平台上快速建立深度參與。超過 20,000 名客戶相信 Arena 可以將他們的受眾聚集在網路、應用程式或現場活動（或三者兼有）上，與內容、社群和商業互動。