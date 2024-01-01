替代項 - Craft.io
Fibery
fibery.io
無限靈活的工作空間，無需程式碼即可連接所有公司流程。 創造空間，將它們連結在一起，邀請隊友 並做一些很酷的事情。
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard 以客戶為中心的產品管理平台。加速創新，創造可增加收入並提高生產力的產品。
MeisterTask
meistertask.com
MeisterTask 是網路上最直覺的協作和任務管理工具。註冊、邀請您的團隊並開始工作。無需培訓。
Aha!
aha.io
登入您的啊哈！工作區。還沒有帳戶？註冊世界排名第一的路線圖軟體的 30 天免費試用版。
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath 是一家全球機器人流程自動化 (RPA) 軟體公司，由 Daniel Dines 和 Marius Tîrcă 在羅馬尼亞創立，總部位於紐約市。該公司的軟體監控使用者活動，以自動執行重複的前台和後台任務，包括使用其他業務軟體（例如客戶關係管理或企業資源規劃（ERP）軟體）執行的任務。 2020年12月，該公司秘密申請首次公開募股，並於2021年4月21日公開發行。
Minitab Engage
minitab.com
達到。唯一旨在啟動、追蹤、管理和共享從創意生成到執行的創新和改進計劃的解決方案。
ProdPad
prodpad.com
ProdPad是產品管理軟體，幫助產品經理制定產品策略。輕鬆管理團隊、客戶和路線圖。免費試用！
Canny
canny.io
Canny 可協助您收集和組織功能請求，以便更好地了解客戶需求並確定路線圖的優先順序。
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus 提供現代化的模組化專案管理平台。它為團隊提供了一個完整的解決方案來管理和傳達他們的策略、確定工作的優先順序並解決正確的問題。 Airfocus 的設計充分考慮了靈活性，讓您可以快速自訂平台以滿足您的需求，而不會中斷團隊的工作方式。
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
協作公平，變得簡單。 Powernoodle 的協作和促進軟體可協助您非同步構思、共同做出決策並傳達行動計劃。創造一種更具包容性的合作方式，引導您的團隊採取行動。
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent 是領先的治理、風險與合規 (GRC) SaaS 供應商，可加速組織和領導者的成功。
UserVoice
uservoice.com
B2B 使用者回饋軟體可協助您傾聽並指導客戶、優先考慮重要的產品功能並高效創新。
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps 將內部網路、通訊和培訓整合到一個統一的平台中，彌合了辦公桌員工和無辦公桌員工之間的差距。
Ideanote
ideanote.io
Ideanote 是一種處理創意的新方式。它更快、更有效率，讓您從頭到尾建立完全可自訂的創意管理流程。
Loomio
loomio.org
厭倦了無限的電子郵件鍊和冗長的會議，這些會議似乎永遠無法達成集體決策或結果？您需要 Loomio：一個協作平台，可以改變團隊決策、討論想法和線上協作的方式。 Loomio 是人們共同討論和做出決策的安全場所，它將討論論壇與決策支援和促進工具相結合，幫助您的團隊取得明確的成果。
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
Diligent 是領先的治理、風險與合規 (GRC) SaaS 供應商，可加速組織和領導者的成功。
IdeaScale
ideascale.com
IdeaScale 是領先的創新管理軟體平台。我們幫助政府、企業、大學共同創造美好未來。今天探索一下。
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
在納斯達克，我們的目標是促進所有人的經濟進步。我們為更強大的經濟提供動力，創造更公平的機會，並為更永續的世界做出貢獻，幫助我們的社區、客戶、員工和各種背景的人們充分發揮潛力。
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making 是一套線上工具和流程，可協助個人和團體進行決策、確定優先順序、物有所值分析以及了解利害關係人的偏好。 1000minds 基於 PAPRIKA 演算法，用於多標準決策 (MCDM) 和聯合分析（或選擇建模）。我們的聯合調查使您能夠與任意數量的參與者（可能是 1000 個）一起運行聯合分析（選擇建模或離散選擇實驗）！發現人們在做出涉及權衡的選擇時最重要的事情。 * 利害關係人遵循哪些標準，例如公民在做決定時會考慮什麼？ * 新產品設計的哪些屬性對消費者來說最重要？ * 它們的權重（部分效用）是多少，代表它們的相對重要性？ 1000minds 因...
Zeda.io
zeda.io
Zeda.io 是一款產品管理軟體，它將定義、管理和協作產品所需的所有內容集中在一個地方。立即預約演示。
Sideways 6
sideways6.com
"A no-brainer for employee idea crowdsourcing platform." Jan 2023 Engage your people, improve your organisation and build a culture of Innovation quickly and simply, on Microsoft Teams, your Interact Intranet and more At Sideways 6, we understand the importance of engaging your employees to achieve ...
featureOS
featureos.app
回饋管理軟體 客戶的回饋意見。完全託管。 featureOS 是您需要收集、確定客戶回饋並根據客戶回饋採取行動的工具。這是建立產品路線圖的最佳方式。
Runway Financial
runway.com
您不討厭的金融平台。 Runway 是一種現代且直觀的方式，可為團隊中的每個人建模、規劃和協調您的業務。
Cloverpop
cloverpop.com
Cloverpop 是首選的企業決策智慧平台，可推動整個商業組織更好、更快地做出決策。決策是公司最有價值的資產。我們的系統透過灌輸有效的決策流程、改善協作和記錄決策以從結果中學習並推動卓越績效，幫助團隊做出最佳決策。
Supahub
supahub.com
Supahub is a free customer feedback tool to collect, manage, and prioritize feature requests. No more lost or ignored feedback. Unlike traditional methods of collecting feedback through email or chat, Supahub saves you valuable time by consolidating conversations and emails into a centralized platfo...
Induct
web.induct.net
Induct is a free platform designed to make your life a little bit easier, at home and at work. You get access to video meetings, private and group chats, unlimited storage space, dedicated work room for projects and work groups, and much more. Everything you need in one place - it’s easy, safe, and ...
HunchBuzz
hunchbuzz.com
Hunchbuzz is a cloud based Idea Management software that enables the generation, collection and development of feedback, ideas and suggestions as part of the overall organisational development strategy.
Yambla
yambla.com
The world's most engaging Idea & Innovation Management Platform. Launch challenges, crowdsource ideas, and turn them into impact. Engage your employees, customers and partners, and start building your ideas engine. The Yambla Platform supports internal campaigns, external campaigns and open innovati...
Orchidea
orchidea.dev
Orchidea Innovations is a leading Nordic software company at the forefront of innovation management. Our AI-Powered platform empowers employees, customers, and partners to actively contribute to the innovation process. With Orchidea, you can collect, develop, and evaluate ideas through engaging work...
Nectir
nectir.co
Nectir is an innovation-as-a-service solution that utilizes an “always-on” approach to innovation to help cultivate an innovative company culture and produce rapid results. Nectir brings all the key pieces of an innovation program together in one space. It’s simpler, smarter, and more intuitive than...