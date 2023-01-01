替代項 - Cohley
Issuu
issuu.com
從 PDF 建立互動式翻頁書、社群媒體貼文、GIF 等。在這裡發現數位出版和內容行銷工具的力量！
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio 提供了一個內容發現工具，讓內容管理部落格和社群媒體輕鬆適合任何利基或市場的企業。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 提高品牌知名度和流量的社群媒體行銷工具。我們為行銷人員量身打造了社群媒體調度自動化。
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
一系列敏捷的行銷工具將幫助您保持專注、按時交付專案並使您的團隊感到高興。現在就組織起來吧。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
將簡單的 PDF 轉換為具有專業外觀的互動式且引人入勝的文件、管理行銷工具、分析文件等。
ShareThis
sharethis.com
增加網路受眾的網站工具。創建有吸引力的客戶聯繫的數據解決方案。用於同意管理和 GDPR 合規性的隱私工具。
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it 讓專業人士和企業能夠透過其內容管理工具研究和發佈內容。
Taboola
taboola.com
面向 Taboola 發布商和廣告商的管理控制台應用程式
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief 將完成內容行銷所需的一切都集中在一處。多通路組織、建立和分發您的內容。
Storyly
storyly.io
下一級行動用戶參與度所缺少的部分。 Storyly 是一個使用者參與平台，可在行動應用程式和網站中嵌入故事（全螢幕、互動式和當今最吸引人的內容格式）。
Paper.li
paper.li
在幾分鐘內建立您的數位形象。我們每天都會為您帶來分享內容。以及一個始終新鮮的網站。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
用於使用者參與的一體化平台，為任何行動或網站平台提供行動原生、全螢幕、沉浸式格式。 StorifyMe 讓客戶能夠創建和發布高度個人化、視覺震撼的互動故事、短片、快照和廣告，以吸引受眾、提高轉換率並增加收入。 StorifyMe Editor 易於使用、直觀，並提供大量免費且可自訂的模板，讓故事創建過程變得更加容易。 StorifyMe 有機會將 StorifyMe Stories 整合到從行動裝置到網路的任何平台，StorifyMe 是一種以人們喜愛的形式進行內容分發的全方位解決方案！
Joomag
joomag.com
使用 Joomag 的一體化數位平台創建、發布、分發、追蹤您的數位雜誌、目錄、小冊子、時事通訊並從中獲利。
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
覆蓋面更大，工作量更少。 停止在過時的內容聯合平台和乏善可陳的活動上浪費金錢。 The Juice 擁有一群敬業的銷售和行銷專業人士，將您的內容在正確的時間呈現給正確的人。在 The Juice 上傳播您的內容，尋找影響力和共鳴。
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb 為 IBM、ServiceNow、Google Cloud Platform 和 Veeam 等著名科技品牌以及許多其他成長中的品牌提供強大、靈活且易於使用的通路行銷自動化平台。自 1999 年以來，StructuredWeb 將創新平台與經過驗證的上市策略和世界一流的服務相結合，提供更好的方法來加速通路驅動的需求產生、加強合作夥伴參與度並增加通路收入。
GetSocial
getsocial.io
80% 的分享是透過複製貼上、訊息應用程式和電子郵件進行的。 GetSocial 透過為30 多個網路提供獨特的社交小部件組合來解決此問題，以增加您的自然社交流量、有關共享活動的詳細分析（包括暗社交）、自動發布工具以及革命性的URL 縮短器（可在發布後追蹤100% 的社交活動）第一次點擊。您再也不用懷疑流量來源了！ GetSocial 是內容和社群行銷人員的最佳解決方案。
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence 是一個客戶語音平台，可自動為 GTM 團隊進行社交證明，在幾分鐘內產生經過驗證的案例研究、推薦和統計資料。透過調查和第三方評論，UserEvidence 不斷捕獲整個客戶旅程中的回饋，並建立一個客戶故事庫來證明您的產品的價值。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai 和 Ramp 等改變遊戲規則的 B2B 公司依靠 UserEvidence 大規模創建真實的客戶故事。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一個由AI 提供支援的雲端原生統一客戶服務平台，可在30 多個數位、社交和語音管道中實現無縫的客戶和代理體驗，並提供即時的可操作和可擴展的見解，從而無需任何其他單點解決方案。 Sprinklr 服務 – - 讓客戶能夠在他們的首選管道上與您的品牌互動，獲得一致的品牌體驗，從而讓客戶滿意。 - 為客服人員提供統一/360 度客戶視圖，並利用人工智慧的力量來推薦最相關的回應，以提高客服人員的工作效率和體驗。 - 為主管提供有意義且可操作的見解，以推動成長和卓越營運 - 透過在整個企業範圍內擴展的即時聯絡中心見解，幫助領導者發現成長、轉型和創新的機會。
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO 將您的 PDF、簡報、影片和其他內容轉換為具有即時品牌推廣、分析等功能的互動式 Web 體驗
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
透過內容行銷加速您的收入 Pepper CMP 借助生成式人工智慧和我們的專家人才網路的力量，幫助行銷團隊快速、大規模地構思、創建和分發內容。
Paperflite
paperflite.com
使用 Paperflite 策劃、組織和分發您的行銷資料，即時追蹤他們的表現和參與度。
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta 提供 Zemanta One，這是世界上第一個專為效能而建置的多通道需求方平台 (DSP)。
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent 透過在各種平台上發現、協作和分發精選內容，幫助用戶與受眾建立信任。
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword 讓品牌可以輕鬆講述真實的故事，從而建立信任並建立持久的關係。我們屢獲殊榮的內容行銷軟體、全球人才網路和服務套件推動了 300 多個全球最佳品牌的業務成長。