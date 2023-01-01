替代項 - Coach Simple
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
LMS 專為成功而打造。利用旨在幫助優秀團隊成長的培訓平台打造更智慧的組織。
Trainual
trainual.com
培訓和發展團隊最簡單的方法。一本適用於您企業中的每個流程、政策和 SOP 的手冊，以便您可以更快地入職和培訓。
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad 銷售支援平台將業界領先的培訓和輔導軟體與創新內容解決方案整合在一起，推動銷售成長。
WorkRamp
workramp.com
現代化的 LMS 旨在培訓和教育內部員工和客戶。為成長型企業打造的賦能與培訓平台。
Allego
allego.com
虛擬學習和支援解決方案的市場領導者。使用專為當今的分散式團隊建立的行動平台來轉變您的組織。
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble 是一個強大且直覺的平台，可供組織創建和提供高品質的線上培訓。 Coassemble 是同類產品中的首創，它將使用者友好的學習管理系統與出色的快速創作功能相結合。借助 Coassemble，組織可以從單一整合平台創建和提供線上培訓。
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon 的 LMS（學習管理軟體）使您能夠提供引人入勝的學習體驗，從而影響重要的事情——績效、保留率和成長。 透過 LearnUpon，為您的團隊提供工具來提供引人入勝的學習體驗，從而影響重要事項（績效、留任率和成長）。
Brainshark
brainshark.com
Brainshark 是一家位於麻薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆的私人科技公司，提供銷售支援平台和產品套件。
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit 是一個即時學習平台，專為我們今天的工作學習方式而建構。它可以在團隊需要掌握新流程、技術和方法的時間和地點提供培訓和指導，而不會影響生產力。 Spekit 位於任何基於 Web 的應用程式之上，並與 Salesforce、Outreach 和 Slack 等工具集成，因此只需單擊即可獲得您的團隊所需的資訊。這極大地提高了生產力和效能，提高了保留率，減少了重複問題，推動了標準化，並確保您的團隊能夠隨時隨地獲得所需的資訊。 Spekit 是同類產品中唯一經過 Salesforce 認證的供應商，可實現無縫的一鍵式集成，並且還包含 Lightning、CPQ、Outreach、LI Sa...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood 專門建構的銷售支援解決方案透過加速銷售生產力在準備度、有效性和執行方面的突破，大規模複製頂尖績效者。讓您的收入團隊與互動式培訓和入職培訓保持同步。透過精心策劃的內容複製成功的銷售策略。透過買家支援不斷達成更多交易 SalesHood 透過提供銷售支援軟體、銷售培訓內容和諮詢服務，破解了建立高績效團隊的密碼，以快速解決收入問題。 Activtrak、Alation、Copado、Sage、Trinet 和 Planview 等公司使用 SalesHood 來快速實現營收成果。 SalesHood 不僅僅是一個銷售支援平台。我們了解執行對收入指標和 KPI 產生正面影響的支...
Gradual
gradual.io
培訓您的銷售人員喜歡的。 用個人化的微學習取代冗長、無聊、通用的訓練。利用我們的銷售庫或記錄您自己的材料。創建任務來回顧培訓、鞏固之前的課程等等。
Trivie
trivie.com
Trivie is a Learning as a Service platform to measure, manage, and enhance knowledge. We do it by merging brain science, social learning, and robust analytics to help employees remember what they need to know to do their jobs more effectively while giving companies powerful analytics to measure and ...
Salestable
salestable.ai
Salestable is a purpose-built sales readiness platform for Midmarket and SMBs. We help drive revenue by reducing sales reps ramp time and increasing visibility into sales activity. Our solution allows you to provide onboarding, training and assessments to get the sales team ready to sell faster. We ...
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
AuctusIQ
auctusiq.com
CoachingIQ is designed to help sales leaders excel at three things: Work the Leading Indicators. It’s about seeking to identify those long-term opportunities and aligning your selling organization with the competencies needed to succeed in the future. Work the Deals. No matter how busy your day is o...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Quantified AI
quantified.ai
Power Sales Performance with AI Sales Coaching, Realistic Sales Simulations, and Data-Driven Insights on how your Reps are perceived by your customers.
RedSeed
redseed.com
RedSeed LMS 是世界上最好的混合電子學習解決方案。整個 RedSeed LMS 旨在透過我們所謂的「輔導回饋循環」來推動行為改變，從而促進您可以報告的高品質輔導互動。再加上不斷擴大的課程庫涵蓋：銷售、服務、軟技能、幸福感、領導力和合規性，提升整個企業的技能非常簡單！利用我們現成的培訓套件，或透過我們靈活的自動化和易於使用的介面製定您自己的學習路徑。我們將與我們的學習專家團隊合作，幫助您制定與您的業務成果一致的培訓計劃，以便您知道自己正在獲得最佳的投資回報。我們也非常謹慎地確保您充分利用 RedSeed LMS，這就是為什麼每個 RedSeed 客戶都會在其帳戶的整個生命週期中獲得專門...
Kickscale
kickscale.com
AI Sales Coach - Analyses every sales meeting to maximize revenue Our AI-powered sales enablement platform records, transcribes, and analyzes meetings to provide tailored training recommendations.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Sales Impact Academy
salesimpact.io
Sales Impact Academy is the leading Skills Development Platform for high-growth revenue teams. We provide continuous practice, reinforcement, and expertly-led coaching to help reps reach peak productivity. The business launched in October 2019 and already has over 200 customers including Outreach, G...
Wonderway
wonderway.io
Wonderway 是一個數據驅動的銷售培訓平台，經證明可增加成長型公司使用的每位銷售代表的收入，以提高銷售業績。 Wonderway 利用機器學習在正確的時間向正確的人員提供正確的培訓，將轉換率提高高達 40%。事實證明，Wonderway 可以縮短爬坡時間、提高配額完成率並加快銷售速度。 Validity、Jobandtalent、Pipefy、Forto、Babbel、Oneflow 和 Airfocus 等公司使用 Wonderway 透過談判策略的針對性培訓來創造更多收入。該軟體還縮短了所需的持續時間和培訓工作量，從而使培訓課程更加有效率。借助 Wonderway，客戶可以體驗到提升...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
在幾分鐘內創建互動式、基於小組的微學習體驗！ Gnowbe 屢獲殊榮的創作工具使創作者能夠設計、促進和分析共享學習體驗 - 非常適合培訓和入職培訓。主要功能包括： - 微學習- 社交學習- 推播和電子郵件通知- 離線存取- 行動優先設計- 可在任何裝置上存取- 深入的資料和分析- 遊戲化- 認證- 個人化- 預定的會話部署-與超過200 個平台整合Gnowbe是基於前沿研究和學習科學而設計的，使得創建高度有吸引力和影響力的培訓變得非常容易，從被動的內容消費轉變為反思性應用。憑藉無縫的桌面/行動體驗以及對 100 多種語言的支持，Gnowbe 可以隨時隨地為創作者提供支援並為學習者提供支援。創作...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan Content Hub 重新定義了銷售、行銷和服務流程，使團隊能夠更聰明、更快速地合作，以獲得最佳結果。 Bigtincan Content Hub 憑藉先進的人工智慧驅動功能和自動化支援購買流程的每個階段，使團隊能夠透過提供更好的客戶體驗來推動業務成果的改善。同時，Bigtincan Content Hub 讓銷售、服務和行銷團隊能夠隨時隨地在任何裝置上以最佳、最成功的銷售內容推動銷售流程。 Bigtincan Content Hub 是業界第一個銷售支援自動化平台。其人工智慧驅動的即時自動化增強了客戶體驗，並為銷售和行銷團隊提供了交付更好業務成果所需的工具。它旨在滿足行...
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy 的銷售支援平台透過相關、可信賴且引人注目的內容幫助銷售代表建立客戶關係並增加收入。
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr 是一個綜合平台，可讓您的銷售團隊了解最新的產品知識，確保客戶互動期間的統一訊息傳遞，同時增加銷售量。 SmartWinnr 與 Salesforce.com 完全整合 我們使用 - 遊戲化 KPI 來促進銷售 - 即時追蹤激勵措施以提高可見度和透明度 - AI 驅動的測驗和定期強化以推動知識 - 持續輔導以改善客戶互動
SecondNature
secondnature.ai
影響收入的創新人工智慧銷售培訓軟體。 不是您傳統的銷售培訓解決方案。 請給我們 3 分鐘時間，嘗試我們的免費 AI 訓練模擬，以幫助您在下一次電梯遊說中取得好成績，並獲得免費的會話分析。
Flockjay
flockjay.com
Flockjay 是一個用於銷售團隊成長和發展的知識共享平台。我們的目標是幫助銷售領導者捕捉並分享頂級銷售代表的最佳實踐，以便整個團隊盡其所能地完成工作。
Mindmatrix
amp.vg
Mindmatrix 在單一平台上提供 PRM 軟體、銷售支援軟體、行銷自動化軟體和通路支援。