Cloud BOT

Cloud BOT

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： c-bot.pro

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Cloud BOT」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Cloud BOT is a complete cloud-based RPA (Robotic Process Automation) service that allows users to create and run automated bots to operate web browsers. Some of the key features and benefits of Cloud BOT include: * No-code Automation: Cloud BOT can record user's web browser operations and automatically create bots to automate those tasks, without requiring any specialized coding knowledge. * Cloud-based: The bots are created and executed entirely on the cloud, eliminating the need for local installations or servers. * Multi-device Support: Cloud BOT supports automation across various devices like smartphones, tablets, and PCs. * Secure and Compliant: All communications and data in Cloud BOT are encrypted, and the service is certified for international security standards like ISO 27017. * Integration with iPaaS: Cloud BOT integrates with popular iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) tools like Zapier, Microsoft Power Automate, and IFTTT, allowing bots to be triggered from various web services. * Flexible Pricing: Cloud BOT offers three pricing plans - Single Office, Multi Office, and System Linkage - to cater to the needs of small businesses as well as enterprises. * Free Trial: New users can sign up for a free trial to experience the Cloud BOT service for 30 minutes of bot execution time per month. Cloud BOT appears to be a comprehensive RPA solution that enables easy automation of web browser tasks, without the complexity of traditional RPA deployments. The cloud-native architecture and integrations with other web services make it a versatile automation platform.

網站： c-bot.pro

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Cloud BOT 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge

automationedge.com

Jet-Bot

Jet-Bot

jet-bot.com

UiPath

UiPath

uipath.com

Bot Libre

Bot Libre

botlibre.com

Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere

automationanywhere.com

Bytebot

Bytebot

bytebot.ai

Coze

Coze

coze.com

BotSpice

BotSpice

botspice.com

IFTTT

IFTTT

ifttt.com

The Bot Platform

The Bot Platform

thebotplatform.com

Discord Bot List

Discord Bot List

discordbotlist.com

Browserless

Browserless

browserless.io

探索

產品

下載

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策