替代項 - Choozle
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch 是一家數位消費者情報公司，總部位於英國布萊頓。 Brandwatch 銷售六種不同的產品：Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews 和 BuzzSumo。 Brandwatch Consumer Research 是一種「自助應用程式」或軟體即服務，它對社交媒體資料進行存檔，以便為公司提供資訊和追蹤特定細分市場以分析其品牌線上形象的方法。該工具的覆蓋範圍包括部落格、新聞網站、論壇、影片、評論、圖像和社交網絡，包括 Twitter、Facebook、Instagram 和 Reddit。使用者可以使用文字和圖像搜尋...
Khoros
khoros.com
我們的軟體透過建立和擴展數位護理、社交行銷和品牌社群來幫助您提供最佳的客戶體驗。點擊開始！
Quantcast
quantcast.com
我們正在採取一種全新的方式在開放網路上進行廣告。
GWI
gwi.com
由 GWI 提供支援的按需消費者研究。觸手可及的全球消費者資料可立即了解您的受眾。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受眾並獲得更好的行銷結果、社群媒體結果、影響者結果、媒體策略、成長策略或廣告支出回報所需的一切。 將消費者細分和文化洞察置於策略的中心，讓您的團隊能夠以前所未有的方式了解受眾。 了解什麼能激勵您的受眾、感動他們並影響他們。
People Pattern
peoplepattern.com
People Pattern provides audience insights to companies by using data science to turn public expression into actionable persona sets. Traditional market research is time-consuming, unreliable at scale and prone to bias. People Pattern uses complex data science techniques to extract actionable marke...
Zoomph
zoomph.com
Zoomph's help you measure the value of sponsorships and understand your audience as an end-to-end platform for audience intelligence and sponsorship evaluation.
Resonate
resonate.com
The Resonate Ignite Platform is the only AI-driven consumer data and analytics platform that seamlessly accelerates insights into action. Log in for instant access to hyper-relevant, fresh consumer market research on today’s consumer. Ignite delivers more than 14,000 real-time, proprietary, values-d...
StatSocial
statsocial.com
StatSocial is the industry’s only cross-platform social audience insights provider, empowering informed, data-driven marketing decisions across global agencies and Fortune 500 brands. StatSocial’s Silhouette™ platform provides rich, omni-channel social audience data enabling marketers to take action...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI 建立基於大數據的軟體和工具，使領導者能夠做出更好的決策並自動化計劃和活動，以最大限度地利用資源以獲得最佳回報。
Brandwatch Influence
brandwatch.com
在一個地方管理所有影響者行銷。 發現影響者、處理關係並管理行銷活動，所有這些都在一個端到端解決方案中進行。
Lifesight
lifesight.io
讓每一分行銷費用都發揮作用 - 利用您自己的數據和人工智慧支援的測量來做出最佳的行銷決策。不需要數據分析師或科學家。 Lifesight 的平台使現代行銷人員能夠透過掌握客戶資料、減少 ID 遺失、支援個人化自有管道體驗以及實現隱私安全測量來取得更大成果。