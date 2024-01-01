Chatbit

Chatbit is a tool that allows you to build your own AI chatbot assistant, trained on your own data, with no coding required. Key Features: * Data Customization: You can add up to 11 million characters of custom data (files, text, Q&A) to train the chatbot. * Appearance Customization: You can customize the colors, position, logo, and name of the chatbot. * Personality Customization: You can define the chatbot's personality and style to balance creativity and precision. * Lead Collection: The chatbot can generate leads from visitor conversations and deliver them to you. Other Details: * Chatbit offers a free version to get started. * It supports multiple languages, though the specific languages are not listed. * Users can fine-tune the chatbot's responses based on their needs. * The process of creating a chatbot, adding data sources, and integrating it on the website can be done in under 5 minutes. * Chatbit can be contacted via email at [email protected] for any questions. In summary, Chatbit provides a user-friendly, no-code platform to create customized AI chatbots trained on your own data and integrated directly on your website to boost engagement, answer questions, and capture leads.
