Chatbit
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： chatbit.co
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Chatbit」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Chatbit is a tool that allows you to build your own AI chatbot assistant, trained on your own data, with no coding required. Key Features: * Data Customization: You can add up to 11 million characters of custom data (files, text, Q&A) to train the chatbot. * Appearance Customization: You can customize the colors, position, logo, and name of the chatbot. * Personality Customization: You can define the chatbot's personality and style to balance creativity and precision. * Lead Collection: The chatbot can generate leads from visitor conversations and deliver them to you. Other Details: * Chatbit offers a free version to get started. * It supports multiple languages, though the specific languages are not listed. * Users can fine-tune the chatbot's responses based on their needs. * The process of creating a chatbot, adding data sources, and integrating it on the website can be done in under 5 minutes. * Chatbit can be contacted via email at [email protected] for any questions. In summary, Chatbit provides a user-friendly, no-code platform to create customized AI chatbots trained on your own data and integrated directly on your website to boost engagement, answer questions, and capture leads.
網站： chatbit.co
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Chatbit 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。