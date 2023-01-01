替代項 - Chainfuel
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 連結建立任何內容。 elink 擁有保存書籤和建立網頁、電子郵件通訊、RSS 網站小部件、社交生物連結、社交牆、自動化內容等所需的一切。在幾分鐘內創建內容！
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一個白標籤 URL 縮短器，可在品牌網域上建立短連結。縮短、自訂並與您的受眾分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠實的觀眾。 Revue 讓作家和出版商可以輕鬆發送社論通訊並獲得報酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
將重定向像素、自訂號召性用語、自訂網域新增至您共享的任何鏈接，自訂連結縮圖外觀並重定向任何點擊的人。
Radio.co
radio.co
想創建一個廣播電台嗎？透過一個易於使用的平台自動化您的日程安排、直播和追蹤聽眾。歡迎來到 Radio.co。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一個病毒式和推薦行銷平台，用於發起排名競賽、抽獎、預發布和推薦計劃。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
與 ShareASale 合作，成為我們值得信賴的聯盟行銷網絡的一部分。我們的網路為我們的合作夥伴提供行銷解決方案。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一項影響者行銷服務，使品牌和影響者能夠聯繫、協作並實現他們的目標。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解網路上真實情況的更便宜、最快且最簡單的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 為那些不尋求高級報告或企業功能的人們提供乾淨、直接的書寫體驗。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原創品牌名稱市場，擁有超過 100,000 個專家策劃的企業名稱可供選擇。從我們的團隊獲取匹配的 .com 和徽標以及免費的品牌建議。
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink 是世界上最聰明的 URL 縮短器。建立鏈接，根據用戶的設備、作業系統、國家/地區甚至點擊日期動態地將用戶路由到不同的目的地。
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady 是為希望擴大通話活動規模的行銷人員提供的平台。按次付費市場、引導呼叫自動化和動態呼叫分配
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
部落格管理是一個允許發布者、部落客和網站所有者透過發佈內容來賺錢的平台。這是一個值得信賴的平台，允許您以合法的方式出售來賓貼文和贊助內容。網站所有者可以將他們的網站添加到該平台並透過發佈內容獲得報酬。部落格管理透過開闢穩定的收入來源，幫助網站所有者將部落格和網站貨幣化。
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind 是完全可自訂和免費編碼小部件的領先提供者之一，這些小部件可以在幾分鐘內整合到任何網站上！一些最受歡迎的小部件包括： RSS Facebook 小部件 Twitter 小部件 YouTube 小部件 Google 日曆小部件等等。更重要的是？您可以開始 14 天免費試用 - 無任何附加條件。
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
電子郵件檢查器工具基於 SMTP，提供最高的準確性和其他有用資訊來驗證/驗證任何和所有電子郵件地址。請輸入電子郵件地址並按一下「驗證」以查看電子郵件檢查器工具的具體工作原理。每天免費測試最多 10 個電子郵件地址。
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder 是一個即將推出的數位廣告技術 SaaS 平台，可協助個人和公司分析競爭對手的廣告行銷活動，並獲得可應用於其廣告活動並從中受益的有用見解。使用 adspyder，用戶可以搜尋目前或先前在線上平台上運行的廣告，並可以獲得每個廣告的有用的基於效果的指標。用戶可以從 100 多個國家/地區和超過 11 個平台的 1.1 億多個廣告中進行搜尋。用戶還可以搜尋競爭對手的廣告和活動，以獲取有用的見解來優化自己的活動。
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi 是一款全通路行銷自動化工具，在全球擁有超過70 萬名用戶，它允許任何公司（從微博作者到大型跨國公司）管理其整個銷售週期，從捕獲潛在客戶到客戶轉換和忠誠度。透過 E-goi 時間表，您可以建立登陸頁面、表單和彈出窗口，執行高級自動化（廢棄購物車恢復、潛在客戶評分、NPS 等），實施電子郵件行銷策略、簡訊、WebPush、推播通知和語音活動。除了擁有公共 API 並與 500 多個軟體（例如 WordPress、WooCommerce、CloudShop、Magento、Shopify 等）整合之外，您還可以在網頁和線上商店上進行行為和意圖追蹤。
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink 是一款 URL 縮短器，旨在保護使用者免受流量損失、外部連結損壞和利潤損失的影響。
Shared Domains
shared.domains
主頁反向鏈接 獲得有價值的主頁反向鏈接，每年 50 美元起 我們一直在尋找以低成本獲得最有價值的反向鏈接的最佳方法，以對我們的網站進行排名。換句話說，只需 150 美元，您就可以獲得價值 2000 美元域名的反向連結。售後市場是一項為連結放置提供現成插槽的服務。這項服務最酷的一點是，您可以快速獲得連結（24 小時內，不包括週末），但您只能在購買後看到網域名稱（因為只有老虎機所有者才能看到網域）。
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
修復您的漏斗透過 Keap 擴展了 Infusionsoft 的基本功能，包括發送簡訊和通話。功能包括： * 雙向簡訊* 自動簡訊對話，以捕獲潛在客戶* 行銷活動產生器訊息* 可追蹤連結（點擊時將標籤應用於聯絡人） * 簡訊中的圖像和聯絡人卡片附件* 個人化* 廣播* 列出帶有基於標籤的結果的呼叫電話通話，實現電話通話自動化* 35+ 行銷活動建立器增強漏斗機器人* iPhone 和Android 應用程式* 團隊成員支援* Facebook 主要廣告匯入* Facebook 自訂受眾同步專為與Infusionsoft 獨家深度合作而設計（無zapier 內容）
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
專注於為您帶來收益的業務核心部分，使用 HeadBidder.net 進行平台上自動化的機械廣告管理工作。 Header Bidding 管理平台專為發布商和線上廣告專業團隊而設計。結合了現成的功能和工具：容器、第三方整合、分析等等。開始免費試用。
QApop
qapop.com
QApop 將幫助您利用 Quora 作為行銷管道。 With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus on paid acquisitions or content...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave 透過在整個客戶旅程中提供超個人化圖像、GIF、互動式視訊網頁，幫助企業提高參與度和轉換率。超過 1500 個銷售和行銷團隊信任我們可以滿足他們的電子郵件、WhatsApp 和登陸頁面個人化需求。
Websays
websays.com
Websays 是一家專注於網路搜尋、自然語言處理和機器學習的軟體服務公司。憑藉由開發人員和資料分析師組成的混合團隊，我們可以滿足客戶對資料智慧的需求，以處理大量非結構化資料。我們按主題對這些數據進行分類，分析情緒等指標並產生摘要和報告，所有這些都是使用我們的控制面板 Websays 儀表板即時進行的。我們提供： - 聲譽報告 - 數位剪輯 - 意見、市場和競爭報告 - 影響者識別 - 選舉預測 此外，透過我們的連接器 Zendesk 或 WordPress，我們可以管理與客戶的關係以及報告和內容的發布。
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — 完全自動化您的線上客戶評論。從 Google、Facebook 等匯入評論。自動審核請求。漂亮的推薦小部件。
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso 是一個免費的網站分析器。它為數千個網站提供免費報告。對於我們龐大的資料庫中的每個網站，您都可以看到詳細的分析，包括流量統計、每月收入、Facebook 共享資訊、網站伺服器位置和網站價值估算。
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
身為人類，我們天生就相信自己的感覺！無論技術發生多大變化，我們仍然需要驗證才能保證。 WiserNotify 可以幫助您獲得驗證。它可以幫助您與客戶建立聯繫以增加信任和銷售。透過互動式社交證明通知和緊急小部件，我們創建情緒反應，幫助您建立信任並觸發購買行動。
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView 是一款網路分析軟體，可將造訪您網站的公司的 IP 位址與我們的資料庫進行匹配，以便告訴您這些企業的名稱等資訊。
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow 是人工智慧驅動的全通路對話套件，用於客戶互動。一體化 SleekFlow 平台可跨每個人常用的訊息傳遞管道（包括 WhatsApp、Instagram、即時聊天等）創建無縫且個人化的客戶旅程。 SleekFlow 致力於透過幫助公司將所有工作流程圍繞著有意義的對話來塑造溝通的未來。從行銷和銷售到支援團隊，SleekFlow 利用其尖端的對話式 AI 功能簡化了業務運作。透過自動化日常任務、優化客戶互動並提供無與倫比的支持，客戶至上的解決方案使企業能夠實現前所未有的可擴展性和成長。 SleekFlow 位於新加坡、香港、馬來西亞、印尼、巴西和阿聯酋。 2022年，這家新創公司...