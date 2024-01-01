參考 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 斯里蘭卡

提議新的應用程式
Google Translate
translate.google.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Jisho
jisho.org
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
LibraryThing
librarything.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Google Books
google.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Consensus
consensus.app
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Wiley Online Library
onlinelibrary.wiley.com
ESV Bible
esv.org
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Readwise
readwise.io
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Quran.com
quran.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Reverso Context
reverso.net
Presearch
presearch.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Sefaria
sefaria.org
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
SpanishDict
spanishdict.com
Linguee
linguee.com
네이버 검색
naver.com
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
Translate.com
translate.com
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Softpedia
softpedia.com