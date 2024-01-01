教育 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 盧安達

提議新的應用程式
Duolingo
duolingo.com
Udemy
udemy.com
Coursera
coursera.org
Canvas Student
instructure.com
Alison
alison.com
Quill.org
quill.org
WCEA
wcea.education
edX
edx.org
JW Library
jw.org
Typing Agent
typingagent.com
Codecademy
codecademy.com
Entri
entri.app
Cursa
cursa.app
W3Schools
w3schools.com
Khan Academy
khanacademy.org
Google Classroom
edu.google.com
freeCodeCamp
freecodecamp.org
Dugga
dugga.com
TypingStudy.com
typingstudy.com
TypingClub
typingclub.com
Typing.com
typing.com
Programming Hub
programminghub.io
Programiz
programiz.com
Open LMS
openlms.net
My Study Life
mystudylife.com
Learn C++
learncpp.com
GeeksforGeeks
geeksforgeeks.org
Cybrary
cybrary.it
AMBOSS
amboss.com
Mimo
mimo.org
Great Learning
mygreatlearning.com
ALX Africa
alxafrica.com
Clickworker
clickworker.com
Scribbr
scribbr.com
Piazza
piazza.com
LinkedIn Learning
linkedin.com
Gauth
gauthmath.com
Busuu
busuu.com
Accounting Coach
accountingcoach.com
Bible
biblestudytools.com
The Real World
jointherealworld.com
Codédex
codedex.io
Coding Rooms
codingrooms.com
Studio
studio.com
Stanford Online
online.stanford.edu
HiNative
hinative.com
Guru99
guru99.com
FLVS
flvs.net
ANTON
anton.app
Testbook
testbook.com
Speed Typing Online
speedtypingonline.com
Sounds American
soundsamerican.net
Sololearn
sololearn.com
Moodle
moodle.org
LearnPython.org
learnpython.org
Frontend Masters
frontendmasters.com
Education Perfect
educationperfect.com
Ed
edstem.org
DP Education
dpeducation.lk