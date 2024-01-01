目錄

教育 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 阿曼

Udemy

Udemy

udemy.com

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

Google Classroom

Google Classroom

edu.google.com

Duolingo

Duolingo

duolingo.com

edX

edX

edx.org

Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah

physicswallah.live

Desmos Calculator

Desmos Calculator

desmos.com

ManageBac

ManageBac

managebac.com

Entri

Entri

entri.app

Skillshare

Skillshare

skillshare.com

Explain Everything

Explain Everything

explaineverything.com

Khan Academy

Khan Academy

khanacademy.org

edclub

edclub

edclub.com

TED

TED

ted.com

Read Along

Read Along

readalong.google.com

Academia.edu

Academia.edu

academia.edu

Save My Exams

Save My Exams

savemyexams.co.uk

Blinkist

Blinkist

blinkist.com

Alison

Alison

alison.com

Mimo

Mimo

mimo.org

Mathway

Mathway

mathway.com

Preply

Preply

preply.com

Bible

Bible

biblestudytools.com

PhET Simulations

PhET Simulations

phet.colorado.edu

Open LMS

Open LMS

openlms.net

Epic

Epic

getepic.com

Quizlet

Quizlet

quizlet.com

UWorld

UWorld

uworld.com

PrepLadder

PrepLadder

prepladder.com

Allen Overseas

Allen Overseas

allenoverseas.com

Drishti

Drishti

drishtilearningapp.com

Simplilearn

Simplilearn

simplilearn.com

10 Minute School

10 Minute School

10minuteschool.com

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone

rosettastone.com

My Study Life

My Study Life

mystudylife.com

MoodleCloud

MoodleCloud

moodle.com

Moodle

Moodle

moodle.org

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

linkedin.com

Classplus

Classplus

classplusapp.com

Blackboard Learn

Blackboard Learn

blackboard.com

Great Learning

Great Learning

mygreatlearning.com

Vaia

Vaia

hellovaia.com

Mind Luster

Mind Luster

mindluster.com

Marks

Marks

web.getmarks.app

MARROW

MARROW

marrow.com

eSchool

eSchool

eschooledu.com

Vocabulary.com

Vocabulary.com

vocabulary.com

Tandem

Tandem

tandem.net

RightNow Media

RightNow Media

rightnowmedia.org

Magnet Brains

Magnet Brains

magnetbrains.com

Lingvist

Lingvist

lingvist.com

Adda247

Adda247

adda247.com

Programming Hero

Programming Hero

web.programming-hero.com

Sankalp Bharat

Sankalp Bharat

sankalpbharat.com

BioDigital Human

BioDigital Human

biodigital.com

Polly Lingual

Polly Lingual

pollylingu.al

Geeky Medics

Geeky Medics

geekyquiz.com

Coding Rooms

Coding Rooms

codingrooms.com

Learn Anything

Learn Anything

learn-anything.xyz

