目錄

書籍與參考資料 - 最受歡迎的應用程式 - 巴基斯坦

提議新的應用程式


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wattpad

Wattpad

wattpad.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Yeolpumta

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Google Play Books

Google Play Books

google.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Kindle CloudReader

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

MANGA Plus

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

MangaToon

MangaToon

mangatoon.mobi

Webnovel

Webnovel

webnovel.com

Yelp for Business

Yelp for Business

business.yelp.com

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Scribd

Scribd

scribd.com

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Use The Keyboard

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

Inkitt

Inkitt

inkitt.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Computer Hope

Computer Hope

computerhope.com

GIGL

GIGL

greatideasgreatlife.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Taaghche

Taaghche

taaghche.com

FanFiction

FanFiction

fanfiction.net

Research Solutions

Research Solutions

researchsolutions.com

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons

wikimedia.org

Wikidata

Wikidata

wikidata.org

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

JSTOR

JSTOR

jstor.org

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

LingoJam

LingoJam

lingojam.com

Pocket Novel

Pocket Novel

pocketnovel.com

Rekhta Dictionary

Rekhta Dictionary

rekhtadictionary.com

Sofanovel

Sofanovel

sofanovel.com

Lexii.ai

Lexii.ai

lexii.ai

The Lens

The Lens

lens.org

Research Square

Research Square

researchsquare.com

MIT Open Library

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

YourDictionary

YourDictionary

yourdictionary.com

WordFinder

WordFinder

wordfinder.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Quotev

Quotev

quotev.com

Pearson+

Pearson+

pearson.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

探索

產品

下載

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策