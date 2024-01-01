BridgerPay

BridgerPay

bridgerpay.com

BridgerPay is the world’s first payment operations platform, built to automate ALL payment flows with a Lego-like interface, empowering ANY business to scale their payments, insights, and revenue with a codeless, unified and agnostic software.
