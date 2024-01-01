Bookingjini
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： bookingjini.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Bookingjini」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Bookingjini is a comprehensive hospitality technology platform that helps hotels and accommodation providers grow their business. Key features and services include: * Booking Engine: Intelligent booking engine that helps increase direct bookings and improve guest experience. * Channel Manager: Connects properties to multiple online booking channels (OTAs, travel agents, etc.) to maximize revenue. * Marketing: Offers marketing automation tools to recover revenue, boost marketing ROI, and grow the hotel business. * Property Management: All-in-one app to manage front office, restaurant, housekeeping, and maintenance from a single dashboard. Key benefits highlighted: * Sell rooms through multiple channels (website, social media, OTAs) from a single platform. * Save time and costs of running a separate property management system. * Gain insights and analytics to achieve revenue and occupancy goals. *Personalized 24/7 support for customers. Bookingjini claims to be trusted by over 5,000 customers and have processed over 42 million dollars in bookings to date. They position themselves as an all-in-one hospitality technology solution to empower hotels and accommodations of all sizes to start, run, and grow their business.
網站： bookingjini.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Bookingjini 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。