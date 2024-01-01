替代項 - BeyondWords
Anyword
anyword.com
透過人工智慧精心製作和優化您的文案，獲得更多轉換並推動更多銷售。強大的預測分析會在您發布之前告訴您什麼是有效的。
Persado
persado.com
Persado 的企業人工智慧生成語言平台可提供效能更高的內容，十分之九以上。
textengine.io
textengine.io
textengine.io is the self-service SaaS platform from Retresco that automatically transforms structured data into text. The platform is powered by AI-based Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology that allows users to generate unique, reliable and 100% accurate content. textengine.io can generat...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Arria NLG
arria.com
體驗自然語言生成如何立即影響整個企業的營運效率和成本節約。
Phrasee
phrasee.co
Phrasee 透過企業級控制和大規模優化提供人工智慧產生的品牌內容。