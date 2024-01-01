替代項 - Appsmith
Hasura Cloud
hasura.io
Hasura 為您提供有關新資料來源和現有資料來源的即時 GraphQL 和 REST API。將 Hasura 連接到您的資料並在一分鐘內獲取 API。
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip 是一個低程式碼視覺化後端建構器，可讓您立即交付 API、排程作業、後端雲端功能。在人工智慧的支援下，建立您自己的工作流程節點，連接到任何工具、資料庫並為您的應用程式建立可擴展的後端。 BuildShip by Rowy Inc. 得到了頂級投資者的支持，包括Worklife VC 的Brianne Kimmel、Guillermo Rauch（Vercel 執行長）、Nat Friedman（Github 前執行長）、Balaji Srinivasan、AI Grant、Joseph Jacks（OSS Capital ）和高階主管來自 Google、Figma 等。