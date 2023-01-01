替代項 - Appsero
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 連結建立任何內容。 elink 擁有保存書籤和建立網頁、電子郵件通訊、RSS 網站小部件、社交生物連結、社交牆、自動化內容等所需的一切。在幾分鐘內創建內容！
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一個白標籤 URL 縮短器，可在品牌網域上建立短連結。縮短、自訂並與您的受眾分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠實的觀眾。 Revue 讓作家和出版商可以輕鬆發送社論通訊並獲得報酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
將重定向像素、自訂號召性用語、自訂網域新增至您共享的任何鏈接，自訂連結縮圖外觀並重定向任何點擊的人。
Radio.co
radio.co
想創建一個廣播電台嗎？透過一個易於使用的平台自動化您的日程安排、直播和追蹤聽眾。歡迎來到 Radio.co。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
透過 Placer.ai 的位置智慧和人流洞察，做出更明智的房地產決策並達成更多交易。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一個病毒式和推薦行銷平台，用於發起排名競賽、抽獎、預發布和推薦計劃。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
與 ShareASale 合作，成為我們值得信賴的聯盟行銷網絡的一部分。我們的網路為我們的合作夥伴提供行銷解決方案。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一項影響者行銷服務，使品牌和影響者能夠聯繫、協作並實現他們的目標。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解網路上真實情況的更便宜、最快且最簡單的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 為那些不尋求高級報告或企業功能的人們提供乾淨、直接的書寫體驗。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分鐘內播放 10 倍播客和影片內容。 SummarAIze 將您的音訊和視訊內容重新調整為引人入勝、可分享的社交貼文、電子郵件內容、摘要、引言等！
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原創品牌名稱市場，擁有超過 100,000 個專家策劃的企業名稱可供選擇。從我們的團隊獲取匹配的 .com 和徽標以及免費的品牌建議。
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business 是一款一體式 WhatsApp 商業解決方案，我們的產品包括官方 WhatsApp API、聊天機器人、基於 WhatsApp 的 CRM、自動化、與許多工具的整合等。
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
建立早期用戶的病毒式等待名單。 透過發布前遊戲化的病毒式候補名單，節省發佈時間並為您的早期產品獲得更多註冊
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube 是一款強大、優雅、敏捷的商業分析和 KPI 資料視覺化軟體，採用 AI 大腦建構。我們都知道，如果您不密切關注 KPI，您就無法有效地經營或擴展您的業務。但挖掘 CRM 並瀏覽電子表格是一個艱苦且完全低效的過程。透過 datacube，我們提取重要的數據，並為您提供即時了解業務狀況所需的數據。從績效比率到財務狀況，從最初的入站機會到所有類型的轉換率，無論您希望將其顯示在手機還是大螢幕電視上，datacube 都能滿足您的需求。
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly 是一種行銷優化工具，旨在提供行銷指標，從而能夠智慧地擴展業務及其行銷。
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
借助Chainfuel 強大的電報機器人和網絡應用程序，您只需點擊幾下即可自動保護您的群組免受垃圾郵件發送者和詐騙者的侵害，跟踪您的群組指標，吸引並留住您的用戶。
Carts Guru
carts.guru
透過專為電子商務商家設計的先進行銷自動化軟體，追蹤每個銷售線索，轉換每筆銷售，並快速發展您的電子商務業務。只需點擊幾下，您就可以針對客戶旅程的認知、考慮和善後階段構建和定制一流的營銷活動，然後只需點擊啟動，我們就會處理剩下的事情。使用我們的多通路功能，您可以將簡訊、電子郵件和 Facebook Messenger 組合成一個有凝聚力的行銷活動，以接觸每位客戶，讓他們做出最佳反應，並最大限度地提高您的回報。 Carts Guru 為您提供針對所有最受歡迎的電子商務用例的預先建置行銷活動： 放棄的購物車行銷活動 - 自動重新定位每個將商品放入購物車然後在結帳前放棄的訪客。客戶贏回活動 - 提醒老客...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker 是一款功能強大的連結管理平台軟體，可簡化追蹤和優化行銷活動的流程。我們的軟體提供了一個集中式儀表板，您可以在其中輕鬆管理所有連結並追蹤您的行銷活動績效。透過 CampaignTracker，您可以輕鬆建立和組織連結、設定自訂追蹤參數並跨多個管道監控行銷活動的效果。無論您是執行電子郵件行銷活動、社群媒體促銷還是 PPC 廣告，CampaignTracker 都可以輕鬆追蹤和衡量您的結果，並做出數據驅動的決策來優化您的行銷活動。自 2016 年推出以來，CampaignTracker 已協助全球數千家企業和行銷人員簡化行銷活動並取得更好的成果。借助我們功能強大且用戶...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler 是一個綜合性 SaaS 平台，旨在簡化創意機構的廣告審批和協作流程。憑藉用戶友好的介面和一系列強大的功能，Adpiler 簡化了從廣告創建到客戶批准的整個過程，確保無縫協作、效率和客戶滿意度。主要功能和功能：Adpiler 提供一系列關鍵功能，包括即時協作、集中廣告儲存、白色標籤、版本控制和強大的安全措施。用戶可以上傳 HTML5 廣告、靜態圖像和影片文件，建立社交媒體模型，在熱門網站上預覽廣告外觀，並直接在平台內接收客戶回饋和批准。 Adpiler 讓創意團隊能夠交付卓越的成果，同時減少審批瓶頸並增強客戶體驗。主要價值：Adpiler 解決了創意機構廣告審批工作流程的關鍵挑戰...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr 旨在幫助新聞通訊發布者使用基於訂閱者的定向廣告投放來透過電子郵件獲利。
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge 是入站行銷軟體，它提供銷售線索管理解決方案和行銷情報，讓您的所有銷售線索保持在正軌上。
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees 提供了一系列技術，可將組織現有的線上技能和投資擴展到行動裝置。
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
先進的 AI 驅動的聯盟行銷發現 SaaS 應用程序，用於發布商管理。該平台提供對發布商網站的深入分析以及用於聯盟招募的資訊和工具。平台內的機器學習可確保結果變得更有針對性，因為它可以了解使用者的喜惡，從而幫助找到最好的聯盟行銷人員。如需了解更多信息，請訪問 www.publisherdiscovery.com