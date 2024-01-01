替代項 - AppMaster
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman 讓 API 開發變得簡單。我們的平台提供的工具可簡化 API 建置流程的每個步驟並簡化協作，以便您可以更快地建立更好的 API。
Apigee
google.com
Apigee 是 Google Cloud 的一部分，可協助領先公司設計、保護和擴展應用程式介面 (API)。免費試用 Apigee。
Stoplight
stoplight.io
使用 Stoplight，您可以比其他 API 工具更快地建立 OpenAPI 描述、文件、模擬伺服器，而無需在一個集中式平台上具備專業知識。
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
免費的測試資料產生器和 API 模擬工具 - Mockaroo 可讓您建立自訂 CSV、JSON、SQL 和 Excel 資料集來測試和示範您的軟體。
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io 是最先進的整合平台，用於連接您日常使用的工具。使用我們的視覺化工作流程編輯器輕鬆簡化流程。透過點擊或程式碼進行建置。
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
加入成千上萬使用 SwaggerHub 的開發人員來建立和設計出色的 API。立即註冊或登入。
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic 是一家商業軟體公司，提供整合平台即服務 (iPaaS) 工具，用於連接雲端資料來源、SaaS 應用程式和本地業務軟體應用程式。 SnapLogic 成立於2006 年，總部位於加州聖馬刁。SnapLogic 由Informatica Gaurav Dhillon 前執行長兼聯合創始人領導，並獲得了Andreessen Horowitz、Ignition Partners、Floodgate Fund、Brian McClendon 和Naval Ravikant 的風險投資。截至2017 年，該公司已籌集 1.363 億美元。2015 年12 月 10 日，SnapLogi...
Kernex
kernex.io
Kernex 是一個無頭 CMS，可讓您輕鬆建立自己的 API 並管理您的內容。
Workato
workato.com
Workato 是 Gartner MQ 的領導者，它不僅僅是一個 iPaaS。它是一個可供業務和 IT 部門使用的智慧自動化平台。它支援數千個企業和工作流程用例，因此您可以自動化一切。
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel 是一個客戶溝通平台，可協助企業透過 WhatsApp 和其他社群訊息管道向客戶銷售產品並為其提供支援。功能亮點： - 具有雙向訊息傳遞功能的共享團隊收件匣- WhatsApp 聊天機器人- WhatsApp 廣播和大量訊息傳遞- 開放API 和Webhooks - 自動化- 整合（Shopify、HubSpot、2000 多個帶有Zapier 的應用程式等） - 適用於iOS 和Android 的行動應用程式Android Rasayel 快速、可靠且直覺。使用 Rasayel 的共享團隊收件匣，您可以透過 WhatsApp 管理客戶對話，確保高品質的銷售對話，並提供卓越的客戶...
Backendless
backendless.com
可視化應用程式開發平台，使應用程式建置直觀且易於管理，無需任何程式碼。
elastic.io
elastic.io
基於微服務的混合整合平台，用於跨不同的基於雲端和本地應用程式、平台和資料庫的即時資料同步。
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
在人員資料實驗室，我們正在建立最大、最準確的人員資料真實來源。我們提供超過 15 億個人的履歷、聯絡方式、社交和人口統計資訊資料集，並按您需要的規模提供給您。註冊免費 API 金鑰並開始免費豐富個人資料，無需信用卡。
Zuplo
zuplo.com
更快地交付高品質 API：Zuplo 的 API 閘道可協助小型和大型團隊將 API 快速、安全地投入生產，並提供改變遊戲規則的開發人員體驗。
Tinybird
tinybird.co
Tinybird 是為開發人員提供的無伺服器分析後端。攝取流數據，使用 SQL 分析和豐富數據，並立即將結果發佈為低延遲、動態 REST API。
Kong
konghq.com
Kong 是一家提供 API 和微服務管理的雲端連線公司。我們的平台將 API 閘道、Ingress 和 Service Mesh 統一到一個開發人員解決方案。
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica（NYSE：INFA）是企業雲端資料管理領導者，透過幫助企業實現其最關鍵資產的變革力量，將資料和人工智慧帶入生活。我們創建了一個新的軟體類別，即 Informatica 智慧數據管理雲™ (IDMC)，它由人工智慧和端到端數據管理平台提供支持，可跨幾乎所有多雲、混合系統連接、管理和統一數據，實現數據民主化並幫助企業實現業務策略現代化。大約 100 個國家的客戶以及財富 100 強企業中的 86 家客戶依靠 Informatica 來推動數據主導的數位轉型。資訊學。數據和人工智慧誕生的地方。
Jitterbit
jitterbit.com
連接 SaaS、本地和雲端應用程序，同時立即將智慧注入任何業務流程。了解有關 API 與 Jitterbit 整合的更多資訊。
Ambassador
getambassador.com
大使使行銷人員能夠利用口碑的力量來增加客戶、推薦和收入。他們的行銷人員友善軟體簡化了推薦行銷，自動化了註冊、追蹤、獎勵和管理客戶、附屬機構、影響者和合作夥伴的過程。全球的消費品牌和 B2B 公司正在利用大使的開創性軟體快速實施、擴展和優化他們的推薦行銷計劃、合作夥伴和聯盟計劃以及影響者活動。
Checkly
checklyhq.com
為開發人員提供令人愉快的主動監控。 Checkly 是現代堆疊的 API 和 E2E 監控平台：可程式化、靈活且喜愛 JavaScript。
Formcarry
formcarry.com
你的 <form> 但它確實有效。將您的 HTML <form> 轉換為功能齊全的內容 取得電子郵件通知、上傳檔案、與其他應用程式整合。 3 分鐘即可完成設定並免費使用。
Userparser
userparser.com
Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in...
RSS API
rssapi.net
Parse RSS, ATOM and JSON-Feeds easily via REST API and receive new items via Webhooks!
Hyphen API
hyphenapi.com
Collection of Ready To Use APIs for Developers and Businesses. Can be integrated directly via simple REST API call .
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io
broadpeak.io is a video API-based platform that offers content providers, pay-TV operators, and OTT service providers an easy, fast, and reliable way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers. It adapts the streams in real-time, so viewers get the right ones automatically. It person...
APItoolkit
apitoolkit.io
Transform your tech team's API managements with APIToolkit. Our platform delivers real-time monitoring, error tracking, and performance insights, ensuring your APIs run flawlessly, and that your outbound API integrations don't impact your business with breaking changes. Help your support teams inves...
Apitally
apitally.io
Apitally provides a simple SaaS solution for REST API monitoring with a focus on data privacy and affordability. It is super easy to set up and use for new and existing projects using Python or Node.js and never collects sensitive data. API traffic monitoring & analytics: Keep track of API requests,...
Traject Data
trajectdata.com
Traject Data is a leading data provider with 10 APIs across major search and eCommerce sites. Most data sources are expensive and limited in scope, making it difficult to identify insights that actually help your business grow. We provide reliable, robust, real-time data to organizations that want t...
Pellerex
pellerex.com
An ecosystem of Standalone and Managed Foundations, APIs, and Live Services to help you build and transform software rapidly. Our foundations will accelerate your time to market by many months, and our APIs will help you focus on your product and not the surrounding infrastructure. Pellerex is a Clo...
ModelsLab
modelslab.com
Doing the groundwork for making AI more accessible. Models Lab is a suite of APIs that make it easy for businesses to create visual content. Our APIs are easy to use and integrate with various applications, making it possible for businesses of all sizes to take advantage of our services.