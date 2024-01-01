Alkira reinvents networking for the cloud era with global unified network infrastructure delivered as-a-service. The Alkira Cloud Networking platform is a solution that offers enterprises a dramatically simplified experience for deploying global, high-speed hybrid and multi-cloud networks connecting users, sites, and clouds with integrated network and security services, end-to-end day-2 operational visibility, advanced controls, and governance. There is no need to procure hardware, deploy complicated do-it-yourself software solutions, or learn cloud networking architectures. Just draw your network on an intuitive digital design canvas, provision it in one click, and start using it in minutes. Alkira Network Cloud is trusted by the global Fortune-100 enterprises, leading system integrators, and managed service providers.

網站： alkira.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Alkira 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。