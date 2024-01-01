Alendei

Alendei

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： alendei.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Alendei」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Alendei is AI based customer engagement platform. It enables users to send short text messages to mobile phone users. It provides automated customer support and engagement through a conversational interface to improve user experience and satisfaction. It enables users to provide two way communication by integrating WhatsApp business APIs to send and receive messages.
目錄:
Business
聊天機器人軟體

網站： alendei.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Alendei 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Nightbot

Nightbot

nightbot.tv

Drift

Drift

drift.com

Appy Pie

Appy Pie

appypie.com

CustomGPT

CustomGPT

customgpt.ai

您可能也會喜歡

Twilio

Twilio

twilio.com

UniOne

UniOne

unione.io

Pyze

Pyze

pyze.com

InsertChat

InsertChat

insertchat.com

Arsturn

Arsturn

arsturn.com

Salesmsg

Salesmsg

salesmessage.com

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

whatsapp.com

Inflection.io

Inflection.io

inflection.io

WikiPro

WikiPro

wikipro.us

WANotifier

WANotifier

wanotifier.com

Pushwoosh

Pushwoosh

pushwoosh.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

探索

產品

下載

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策