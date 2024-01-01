AINIRO.IO
AINIRO.IO is a platform that allows you to create a custom AI chatbot based on the ChatGPT language model. Some key features and capabilities include: * The chatbots are powered by OpenAI's technology, providing the same high-quality conversational abilities as ChatGPT. * The platform can automatically scrape your website to create a custom chatbot tailored to your content and data. * You can integrate the chatbot into your website, ecommerce platforms like Shopify, CRM systems, and more. * The chatbots can display images, collect leads and user data, and provide real-time information by connecting to the internet or your own data sources. * Key benefits include increased sales and conversions, reduced customer service costs, and improved productivity. * Pricing starts at $49 per month for a custom AI chatbot. * The platform provides a free trial so you can test out the capabilities for yourself. AINIRO.IO seems to offer a turnkey solution for adding a powerful AI chatbot to your website or business, leveraging the latest language model technology. The focus is on providing a seamless, customizable, and integrated conversational AI assistant.
