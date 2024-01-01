替代項 - 10Web
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer 是一家位於荷蘭的基於互聯網的電腦檔案傳輸服務。該公司由 Rinke Visser、Bas Beerens 和 Nalden 於 2009 年在阿姆斯特丹創立。 2018年10月，WeTransfer重新推出了其應用程序，名稱為「Collect by WeTransfer」。 2020 年 5 月，印度以安全原因為由禁止了 WeTransfer 應用程式。
Issuu
issuu.com
從 PDF 建立互動式翻頁書、社群媒體貼文、GIF 等。在這裡發現數位出版和內容行銷工具的力量！
Smash
fromsmash.com
Smash 是進行快速、安全的文件傳輸的最簡單方法。無限制地共享大檔案。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
將簡單的 PDF 轉換為具有專業外觀的互動式且引人入勝的文件、管理行銷工具、分析文件等。
MemberSpace
memberspace.com
從您自己的網站銷售會員資格和數位產品。 分享您的知識並賺取收入。 新增僅限會員造訪您網站的任何部分並接受付款。任何平台都可以：Squarespace、WordPress、Wix、Notion 等。
FastPixel.io
fastpixel.io
更快的 WordPress 變成簡單 所有關於如何加速您的網站的最新技術都整齊地打包在一個 1 分鐘設定的插件中。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
用於使用者參與的一體化平台，為任何行動或網站平台提供行動原生、全螢幕、沉浸式格式。 StorifyMe 讓客戶能夠創建和發布高度個人化、視覺震撼的互動故事、短片、快照和廣告，以吸引受眾、提高轉換率並增加收入。 StorifyMe Editor 易於使用、直觀，並提供大量免費且可自訂的模板，讓故事創建過程變得更加容易。 StorifyMe 有機會將 StorifyMe Stories 整合到從行動裝置到網路的任何平台，StorifyMe 是一種以人們喜愛的形式進行內容分發的全方位解決方案！
Letterdrop
letterdrop.com
內容創建和分發的自動化工作流程。 優先考慮正確的想法、規劃日曆並管理審批 • 利用人工智慧輔助的 CMS 重新調整網路研討會的用途、產生社交內容並加快寫作速度 • 針對 2023 年新的 SEO 格局進行最佳化 • 發佈到 Webflow，讓員工在 LinkedIn 上分享，並一鍵分發到十幾個管道
Pastel
usepastel.com
Pastel 是網頁設計師、開發人員和代理商收集有關他們正在建立的網站的回饋的最簡單、最快的方法。
Buttondown
buttondown.email
Buttondown 是建置和執行時事通訊的最簡單方法。 Buttondown 是一個小巧而優雅的工具，用於製作時事通訊。極簡的介面讓您輕鬆寫出精彩的電子郵件；自動化就像您希望擁有的編輯助理一樣，透過檢查拼字錯誤、損壞的連結或格式錯誤的圖像；便攜式訂閱小工具可讓您無論在何處託管網站都可以輕鬆增加受眾。然後 Buttondown 就不再妨礙你了。 Buttondown 的重點是速度和易用性，而不是複雜的功能集或強大的自動化。
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl 是一個針對即時網站的免費網站回饋工具，就像針對靜態網站的 InVision 一樣。您可以在即時網站或臨時連結上獲得客戶的回饋和團隊的輸入。它使您能夠編輯即時網站、與團隊成員共享 Web 專案、在上下文評論中標記它們並接收相關回饋。
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO 將您的 PDF、簡報、影片和其他內容轉換為具有即時品牌推廣、分析等功能的互動式 Web 體驗
Juicer
juicer.io
在美麗的社交牆上分享您最好的貼文。 Juicer 有助於將您品牌的所有主題標籤和社交媒體貼文聚合到您網站上的一個漂亮的社交媒體來源中，讓您輕鬆管理和策劃您的內容。
MaxiBlocks
maxiblocks.com
MaxiBlocks 是一個無程式碼視覺化頁面建立器，可以使用整合設計庫、13K 圖示 + 100 個樣式卡建立響應式、快速載入的網頁
SubPage
subpage.app
SubPage offers a comprehensive solution for your business website, empowering teams to create and maintain website pages like Changelog, Policies, Career pages, Blog and more, without developer support. It is a perfect compliment to your website builder or CMS platform. Each page comes with unique f...
Relume
relume.io
We built Relume Library to help freelancers, agencies and other teams building websites on Webflow save time without sacrificing quality. Simply search from 650+ pre-built components, copy them with a one click and paste into any Webflow project. Say goodbye to building Webflow sites from scratch an...
ImbaChat
imbachat.com
It is a free chat plugin for a website. This chat provides a connection between website users and perfectly fits for a web community or any other website with need of user's communication. Integration with October CMS, Wordpress, Opencart and Livestreet CMS. Chat is aviable in two options: Saas and ...
Common Ninja
commoninja.com
Common Ninja is a cutting-edge provider of over 100 no-code widgets designed to elevate your website and online store experience. Our state-of-the-art widgets offer seamless integration capabilities with any SaaS platform, making us the prime choice for businesses seeking to enhance their digital pr...
Lordicon
lordicon.com
Lordicon is a beautifully designed and animated icon set with a powerful library and endless integration options. Each icon is delivered in Lottie, GIF, SVG, EPS and PNG file. Additionally, users can download rough .json format without Lordicon expression controls as well as Adobe After Effects sour...
Directorist
directorist.com
Directorist business directory plugin streamlines the process of creating industry-standard scalable and user-centric online business directories.
Weavy
weavy.com
Next-generation building blocks for developers. Weavy is a complete toolkit for developers to add collaboration, productivity, and community features to web and mobile apps at a fraction of the cost and time. Our API, SDKs, and UI Kits for Chat, Files, and Feeds enable dev teams to increase function...
Templately
templately.com
Templately is a popular WordPress plugin that helps users create and manage pre-designed templates for their websites. Templately offers an extensive collection of templates for various purposes such as blogs, business websites, eCommerce websites, portfolios, and more. These templates can be easily...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) 是一個 3D 資產管理平台，可供開發人員和公司在整個組織內外即時儲存、保護和共享 3D 內容。我們提供 3D 優先的內容管理系統 (CMS) 和交付網路 (CDN)、資產壓縮和轉換工具以及可擴展的 BaaS 基礎設施，使開發人員和組織能夠跨平台即時管理、處理和串流其 3D 內容裝置.我們為超過 100,000 名用戶提供服務，他們使用我們的平台創建即時 3D 體驗（用於醫療保健、娛樂、零售、遊戲、行銷、培訓等）並管理他們的互動式內容並發現、處理和共享 3D 資產團隊及其他。
Monsido
monsido.com
Monsido 是領先的網路治理解決方案，旨在使組織能夠在其數位業務中提供卓越且包容的用戶體驗，並支援他們的旅程，以確保通訊開放、優化和合規。 Monsido 平台包括一套完整的工具，用於網路可訪問性、網站品質保證、品牌和內容合規性、用戶同意管理、社交和網路內容存檔等。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 monsido.com。