In Wrdl, players need to use their thinking to guess a 5-letter word after eliminating vowels. Guess correctly in up to 6 tries. Wrdl is a Wordle game so it will have the same gameplay as most games of the same genre. After the first guess, the color of the word boxes will change to indicate the word's accuracy. The green letter is the letter in the correct position and appears in the word. Yellow letters are letters that appear in the word and are in the wrong position. Gray letters are letters that do not appear in the word. You need to change your choice to get the correct answer. Try to guess correctly in as few tries as possible. Game to train thinking and vocabulary. You need to be patient.

