Come to Wordle Time Traveler to review vocabulary with a crossword puzzle with 6 attempts. Find and fill in the meaningful words in the remaining blanks. In Wordle Time Traveler, the player will have 6 attempts. Based on the letters below, fill in the meaningful words in the blanks. After you press the Enter button you will know if it is correct or not through the color green, yellow or gray. Green is correct, yellow is misplaced and gray is absent. It has the same gameplay as other Wordle games. Before pressing the Enter button you can correct the letter in the blank box you filled in before, but after pressing the button, you can only fill in the remaining cells. The game is very interesting and worth a try. This is a way for you to practice English and remember vocabulary longer.

网站：connectionsgame.io

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Wordle Time Traveler”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。