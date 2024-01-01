Wordle Junior is a fun word guessing game where players have 7 tries to guess 4 letter meaning words. In which the player will get hints through the colors. Based on those colors you will know if the filled letter is appropriate or correct. When starting Wordle Junior, an alphabet appears below the empty boxes for you to choose and fill in. Then, the player fills in all 4 letters in the first row to form a meaningful word. Press enter to submit the result and know if the word is correct or not. It will be correct when the word shows green. Yellow means the letter is in the wrong place. It will be present in that table of cells but in another cell. Let's rearrange. But delete it and replace it with a letter if the empty box that appears is gray because the letter is not correct and is not located anywhere. Interesting lies in the colors.

