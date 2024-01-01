WordHurdle

Play Word Hurdle to practice English vocabulary through crosswords. Fill the letter in the 6x6 board into 6 meaningful words based on the color cues. In Word Hurdle, players will have the choice to play letter matching in 3 modes: difficulty mode, dark theme, and color blind mode. In hard mode, look out for all the color clues. It will be a hint for you to find that word in the next guesses. Six times is the maximum limit you can use to take on a challenge. Fill in the blanks with meaningful words. After each guess, the result will be 1 of 3 colors as follows: blue, yellow and gray. In it, blue means that the letter is in the right position. The yellow letter is in the word but is in the wrong place. Gray letters are non-existent in the word.

