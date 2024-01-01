WordAll

WordAll

WordAll is a fun word guessing game where players will have to guess all the words to fill an empty board. Those are 5 letter words. WordAll has a gameplay similar to Wordle games. However, it also has a few different things that make players impressed. Unlike the Wordle game, in this game, the player will have to predict the entire missing word, not simply check the correctness of each letter. The three colors that show the results after each attempt in WordAll are still green, yellow and gray. But it has a meaning of its own. If the crossword shows green, it means that the crossword will be present in that position in all words. For example, if the letter A in the 3rd position is shown in green, the A will also be in the 3rd position in all the remaining words. Yellow indicates that the letter is present in the word but not in that position. Gray is the letter that does not appear in any of the words. These rules will be applied in all words in a table. The game will be difficult for new players but if you play it a few times, you will love this game.

