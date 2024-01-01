Word Master

Word Master

网站：connectionsgame.io

Word Master is an addictive word guessing game where players must find a 5-letter mystery word in up to 6 tries. Find the mystery word as fast as you can. In Word Master, the only clue that can help players find the answer is the color of the letters. After each guess, the letters will change color corresponding to their level of accuracy in the word. The green letters are the letters in the correct position. The yellow letters are in the wrong position. Gray letters do not appear in the word. Observe and think carefully before making predictions. This game will train players' thinking ability and vocabulary memory.

