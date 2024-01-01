Tradle
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Tradle”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
In Tradle, players will have to guess the name of a country corresponding to a tree map of its export activities. There are maximum 6 guesses. Tradle is an addictive puzzle game that requires players to have knowledge of macroeconomics combined with geography to figure out exactly which country it is. Initially, a tree map will appear showing the share of a certain product as a percentage of that country's appearance. The size of the rectangle will depend on its percentage. Besides, Tradle still has its own characteristics of the Wordle game. After each guess, the player will know whether his prediction is close to the answer or not. Players will know the distance between the country they just predicted and the target country. From there, you can find the answer. For example, the United States is your prediction, but Canada is the correct answer. Then, the game will display the distance between these two countries so you can easily guess it.
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Tradle”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Worldle Unlimited
connectionsgame.io
Metazooa
metazooa.com
Wordvita
connectionsgame.io
Worldle
worldle.teuteuf.fr
Metaflora
flora.metazooa.com
Growdle
connectionsgame.io
Blurdle
connectionsgame.io
Words Game
connectionsgame.io
Evil Wordle
connectionsgame.io
Flappy Birdle
connectionsgame.io
The Hexle
thehexle.io
Phrazle
connectionsgame.io