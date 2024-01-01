Squabble is a 2022 web-based battle royale and word game created by Ottomated. The game combines the gameplay of Wordle, a word game created by Josh Wardle and bought by The New York Times, and battle royale mechanics. Released in February 2022, Squabble received positive reviews from journalists, who focused primarily on the fast paced gameplay.

网站：squabble.me

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Squabble”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。