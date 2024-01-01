Spotle
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Spotle”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Music enthusiasts, rejoice! Spotle is the perfect match for those who want to test their knowledge of the most popular music artists. The game is self-defined as a "Spotify-themed Wordle game", which challenges players to figure out the chosen artists or bands from Spotify’s top artists. There are 10 guessing attempts available, and after each guess, Spotle will give you some hints in relation to the chosen artists. These hints are about the year of their debut album, group size, listener rank, gender, genre, and nationality.
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Spotle”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Hardle
connectionsgame.io
Wordmigo
wordmigo.com
Tradle
connectionsgame.io
Stepdle
connectionsgame.io
Wrdl
connectionsgame.io
Colorle
connectionsgame.io
WordAll
connectionsgame.io
Wordle Junior
connectionsgame.io
Blurdle
connectionsgame.io
Obscordle
connectionsgame.io
Evil Wordle
connectionsgame.io
Crosswordle
crosswordle.vercel.app