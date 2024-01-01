Spellie
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“Spellie”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Spellie is a fun crossword puzzle game in which the player must use thinking and clues to decipher 4, 5 or 6 letter words after 6 attempts. In Spellie, players can choose to play in 3 levels: easy, medium and hard. With an easy level, players will find 4-letter words that match the data provided by the game. Similarly, with medium and difficult levels, the number of letters in the word will increase to 5 or 6 letters. After each attempt, you will get the results indicated by the color. Green indicates that the letter is in the word and is in the correct position, yellow indicates an approximate result, i.e. the letter is present in the word but not in the correct position. The rest, you need to replace all the letters that do not show the color because it does not exist in the word.
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Spellie”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。
您可能还会喜欢
Randle
connectionsgame.io
Bordle
connectionsgame.io
Chortle
connectionsgame.io
Guess Word
connectionsgame.io
Growdle
connectionsgame.io
QWRTL
connectionsgame.io
Rundle
connectionsgame.io
Word Master
connectionsgame.io
Wrdl
connectionsgame.io
Instant Wordle
connectionsgame.io
WordAll
connectionsgame.io
Phrazle
connectionsgame.io